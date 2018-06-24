How Colombia Advances or Is Eliminated From Next Round of World Cup

As long as Colombia continues to hold onto their lead against Poland, their World Cup dreams are still alive. A loss would have officially eliminated Colombia from advancing to the Round of 16. If the World Cup ended today, Colombia would not advance, but the good news for fans is they still have another match.

Here’s a look at where Colombia stands in Group H after two matches. Note that the first two teams in each group advance to the Round of 16. Colombia sits in third, but still has a chance to win the group.

Colombia Group H Standings

TEAM W D L GD PTS Japan 1 1 0 1 4 Senegal 1 1 0 1 4 Colombia 1 0 1 2 3 Poland 0 0 2 -3 0

Colombia takes on Senegal on Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. Eastern. A win would guarantee Colombia at least second place in Group H, allowing them to advance to the Round of 16. Colombia fans should be rooting hard for Poland against Japan. Poland has already been eliminated, and a win against Japan can only help Colombia.

If Colombia draws against Senegal, they would need Poland to at least tie Japan. At this point, it would come down to goal differentials, which is simply the difference in goals a team scored compared to goals a team has allowed. Heading into the final match, Colombia has the highest goal differential at two, which means they scored two more goals than their opponents in their matches.

If Colombia is able to win their group, they would face either Belgium or England. Both countries have already punched their ticket to the Round of 16. Belgium and England square off in their final match of group play. The winner or the leader in goal differentials (if the game ends in a draw) will face the runner-up of Group H.

Colombia, if they are able to win Group H, would play the runner-up on Tuesday, July 3 at 2 p.m. Eastern. If Colombia comes in second, they will face the Group F winner on Monday, June 2 at 2 p.m. Eastern. A loss to Senegal would eliminate Colombia from the World Cup.

Colombia’s 3-0 win over Poland could be the injection of life the team needed after a lackluster opening match against Japan. Prior to Colombia’s win, The Guardian suggested manager Jose Pekerman may not be the man for the job.