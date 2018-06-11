Emeline Grier Miller Cause of Death: How Did Bode Miller’s Daughter Die?

Bode Miller’s 19-month-old daughter died after a pool accident, according to TMZ. The child was at a gathering at a neighbor’s home with her family when she somehow ended up in the swimming pool.

According to the report, Emeline Grier Miller drowned in the pool.

“It’s unclear how long she was in the water but, according to Orange County Fire, paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a hospital. They were not able to resuscitate her,” TMZ reported.

Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck, released the following joint statement on social media on Monday, June 11.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Miller and Beck have a son named Nash. The couple also spends a great deal of time with Miller’s two children from a previous marriage.

Miller has a daughter named Neesyn Dace with his ex-girlfriend, Chanel Johnson. The child, who goes by her middle name (she’s often called “Dacey”), lives in Escondido, California, with her mother. Miller and his now-ex, Sara McKenna, welcomed a baby boy they named Samuel Bode Miller McKenna, back in 2013.

Both Miller and Beck have shared photos of their blended family, often spending time together as a whole unit. In 2017, Miller shared a picture of his family’s holiday card which featured all of his four children.

Emeline was the youngest of Miller’s children. She was born on Saturday, November 5, 2016. Miller and Beck were overjoyed to welcome a baby girl to their family. They often shared sweet pictures of their little girl, whom they lovingly referred to as “Emmy.”

Emeline shared a name with Miller’s grandmother.