Hanley Ramirez Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hanley Ramírez, born in the northeastern coastal town of Samaná in the Dominican Republic, where humpback whales and tourists winter, is worth a conservative $32 million.

Known by his nickname, El Trece, Spanish for 13, his Red Sox jersey number, Ramirez, is now a free agent since being let go by Boston in early June.

The 34-year-old married father of three is “being eyed” in a federal investigation into drug trafficking, it was reported.

Loyal Red Sox Nation fans won’t be happy to hear that if the comments from fans on his last Instagram post are any indication.

Here’s what you need to know about Ramírez’ money:

1. Seventeen When he Signed as an International Free Agent With Boston, Ramírez Has Been Among the Highest Paid Athletes in the World

In 2015, Ramírez was named to the Forbes list of the 100 highest paid athletes in the world earning more than $20 million in that year alone while playing for the Red Sox. And according to Celebrity Net Worth, Ramirez is worth around $32 million.

Ramírez professional baseball career began when Red Sox scout Levy Ochoa signed the then-teenager as a free agent in 2000. But he made his MLB debut in 2005 and after that initial first season, Ramírez went south to play for the Marlins from 2006 until 2012.

Next he headed west to LA to play for the Dodgers until 2014 before traversing the country and landing where he began in Boston as infielder and designated hitter for the Sox signing a $88 million four-year contract.

2. Even After Pitching Him, the Red Sox Still Owe Ramírez Nearly $23 Million

On June 1, the Red Sox cut ties with the Dominican batter. It’s pretty clear that five months before, he wasn’t planning on going anywhere.

During the Red Sox Winter Weekend event at Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut in January, Ramírez was jazzed about 2018 with the Sox and predicted a world championship.

“We can be world champs,” MLB.com reported Ramírez said. “We can be a world champ in 2018, that’s the goal. We’ve just got to stay healthy and fight together. I think we have one of the best teams in the big leagues by name. We’ve got to do the work on the field…”

If the Red Sox do end up in the World Series, or close, it will be without Hanley. MLB writer Ian Brown lead with this when he reported on Hanley leaving Boston: “Unable to find a trade partner for Hanley Ramirez, the Red Sox released the veteran slugger …”

But the checks won’t stop coming.

Thank you #RedSoxNation. It’s been real. Love you always🙏🏽 — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) May 25, 2018

According to MLB.com, Ramírez had a vesting option for 2019 but after being let go, that option for 2019 was gone and the Red Sox are “on the hook for the balance of his $22.75 million salary in ’18.”

3. Ramírez Lit up Fenway in September of 2016 & Stunned the New York Yankees

Ramírez enjoyed many career highlights, but Boston fans will recall his September 15, 2016 walk-off three-run home run that shut down the New York Yankees. That game win helped launch the Red Sox to an 11-game streak and ultimately, the American League East championship, MLB.com reported.

Ramírez is a three-time All-Star, was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2006, twice win the Silver Slugger Award and was the 2009 NL batting champ.

4. Over His Career, Ramírez Has Earned Hundreds of Millions. He’s Especially Fond of Cars

AutoEvolution reported back in 2014 about Ramirez’ love for his Lamborghini.

“There aren’t a lot of folks who don’t like Lamborghinis and even fewer who’re not fond of the Aventador Roadster model,” they wrote.

“In case you’re actually one of those, we’re pretty sure you’ll change your mind with the following. After buying himself one of the fastest rides on the market, L.A. Dodgers’ Hanley Ramirez thought his Lamborghini Aventador Roadster had to be more than that, so he added even more horsepower to it.”

5. With an Instagram Account Filled With Photos of His Kids & Young Fans, Ramírez Praises Family

Before the game I promised this kid that if I hit a homer I will give him my jersey. promise fulfilled. This is what we play for… #godisgood #believe In yourself and most importantly the one above us #thisisonlythebeginning have faith we may not all be born the same way or have the same opportunity but with faith we can accomplish anything! #greatful 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #soxnation

Hanley is married to Elisabeth ‘Sanoe’ Ramirez who is also from the town of Samaná. The couple have three children, Hanley Jr. and Hansel, and daughter Hailey.

“I love kids. Mine and yours,” Ramirez wrote on his Twitter. “He likes the @RedSox and he whispered that he brought me some hits 🤩”

I love kids. Mine and yours. He likes the @RedSox and he whispered that he brought me some hits 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Tnp1gqNCMo — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) May 19, 2018

Ramirez posted about the importance of hugging your kids.

“Today in Parkland, another sad way of reminding us to love and hug our children every day. How else can we protect them! Prayers for all of those affected by the Stoneman Douglas events 🙏🏽#HugYourKids”

Hanley shared images of young fans and in early 2017, a fun day with a bunch of Litter League kids.

Thank you Needham @LittleLeague for inviting me to your Opening Day. I had a lot of fun. Have a great season out there! 📷: @RedSox pic.twitter.com/AlWO1GE2dc — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) April 30, 2017

“Thank you Needham @LittleLeague for inviting me to your Opening Day. I had a lot of fun. Have a great season out there! 📷: @RedSox”

In 2015, Ramirez held a contest on Twitter where kids drew carton pics of him. He couldn’t decide among the eight drawings submitted so he awarded them all signed Hanleywood cleats and baseballs.