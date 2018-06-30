Messi’s Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest soccer players on the planet, but his greatest pride is his relationship with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. Both Roccuzzo and Messi grew up in Rosario, Argentina. Now, they are raising a family of their own with three children: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Messi described the Argentinian town where he grew up in a piece he wrote for Sports Illustrated.

Rosario is much smaller than Buenos Aires, but my hometown punches above its weight when it comes to producing special soccer players (like Gabriel Batistuta and Fernando Redondo) and coaching minds (like César Luis Menotti and Marcelo Bielsa). Soccer is in the air and the water in Rosario. If you go on YouTube, there’s a video of me at age five going on a long dribbling run with my left foot during a game at Grandoli, swerving around defenders and moving straight to the goal before firing the ball into the net. It’s a feeling of pure joy scoring a goal, a symptom of happiness. From then to now, nothing can compare.

After years of dating, the couple got married on June 30, 2017 at a star-studded affair at a hotel in Rosario. According to BBC, the guest list included Luis Suárez, Neymar and Gerard Piqué among others.

1. After a Slow Start at the 2018 World Cup, Messi’s Wife Traveled Russia to Be With Her Husband

After a Slow Start at the 2018 World Cup, Messi's Wife Traveled Russia to Be With Her Husband

With pressure mounting on Messi as Argentina faced elimination in the 2018 World Cup, Roccuzzo traveled to Russia to be with her husband. Roccuzzo had been in Rosario, Argentina visiting her family.

There had been rumors that Roccuzzo did not initially travel to Russia because there was problems with their marriage, but these are unfounded. Roccuzzo explained to The Sun that she wanted to visit her family along with the complications of traveling to Russia with young children.

“I did not go because I have very young children and because it was scheduled like this,” Roccuzzo told The Sun. “Moreover, I want to enjoy some time with my family who I am not going to see until December.”



2. Messi & Roccuzzo Have 3 Children: Thiago, Mateo & Ciro

Messi & Roccuzzo Have 3 Children: Thiago, Mateo & Ciro

Messi and Roccuzzo are the proud parents to three children: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. According to The Sun, the couple announced their latest child by posting a photo of Roccuzzo’s baby bump on social media with “Baby Ciro” written at the top of the image. They also announced the birth of their newest child on Instagram in March 2018. “I cannot express the love I have for you. ❤❤ Welcome Ciro❤❤❤❤❤,” Roccuzzo posted on Instagram per The Sun.

Messi also added an update on the baby and mother.

“Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything went perfect…Mom and he are very well. We are super happy !!!!!” Messi posted.

Ciro already has an Argentina jersey to match the rest of the family:

Ciro already has an Argentina jersey to match the rest of the family:

3. Messi Was Rumored to Talk With His Wife About Retiring from Argentina’s National Team During the World Cup

El Confidencial, a Spanish publication, reported Messi was considering retirement after Argentina’s disappointing loss to Croatia in their second match of the 2018 World Cup. The report noted it was Roccuzzo who talked her husband out of quitting the team. If true, it was wise words as Argentina ended up advancing out of the group stage. Here is how El Confidencial described Messi’s conversation with his wife (translated).

The magic of love knocks down walls, or so Leo Messi must have thought when on the morning of the 22nd, hours after the catastrophe of Argentina against Croatia (3-0), he confessed to his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo , who was tired of receiving sticks from all corners and that it was not worthwhile to continue on the boat of the Argentine national team. Leo Messi ventured with his wife, laughed with his two older sons (Thiago and Mateo) and, after hanging with his family, the ‘ten’ came up. At least for the moment, because after the World Cup have to change many things so that Leo is still immersed in the crazy spiral that has become the bichampion of the World.

While it may be a bit far-fetched that Messi would quit the team before the World Cup was over, it would not be the first time Messi has contemplated leaving the squad. Messi publicly declared his retirement from the national team after Argentina’s loss in the 2016 Copa America. Messi ultimately had a change of heart, but there is an immense amount of pressure put on the star to lead Argentina to another World Cup trophy.

4. Messi Has Defended His Family’s Love for Argentina

Not only is there a lot of pressure on Messi to return Argentina to glory, the couple has been criticized for choosing to live in Spain where Messi plays for Barcelona. Messi explained to Sports Illustrated that he and his wife love Argentina. They try to pass on the culture to their children despite not living in their native land.

Barcelona gave me everything. I grew up here. I made myself here. I lack nothing, and I’m very happy to be in this remarkable city. Despite the distance from my birth country, we have always lived in a very Argentine way in Barcelona, drinking maté tea and eating my favorite Milanesa breaded meat cutlets and dulce de leche pancakes for dessert. Eventually I learned to speak Catalan, but my Spanish still has an Argentine accent. My partner, Antonella Roccuzzo, is also from Rosario. Sometimes people have questioned my Argentine-ness, especially when the national team hasn’t done well, but I love my country deeply and would like to move back someday. Part of my family still lives there: my mom; my brother Matías; my sister; and Anto’s family. We’re constantly in contact with them.

5. Roccuzzo Is a Model for Argentine Fashion Label Sarkany & Studied Social Communication

According to The Sun, Roccuzzo initially went to college to be trained in denistry, but later switched to social communication. In addition to being a mother to their three children, Roccuzzo has a modeling contract with Sarkany.

The couple grew up together, and when they first started dating is unclear. They first went public with their relationship in 2008. For Messi’s birthday, Roccuzzo posted a lengthy message on Instagram showing her appreciation for her husband (translated).