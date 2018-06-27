Mexico vs. Brazil: Date, Time, Odds for World Cup Round of 16

Mexico have escaped the drama of Group F and are on to face Brazil in the Round of 16. It was tense for El Tri, who advanced despite a 3-0 blowout loss in their final group match. Brazil soared to the top of their group, and are now poised to advance as one of the favorites remaining in Russia.

Mexico vs. Brazil Date, Time & Location

Mexico will face Brazil on Monday, July 2nd at Samara Arena. The match will kick off at 10 a.m. Eastern and air on Fox Sports One and Telemundo in the United States.

Neither of these times have played at Samara Arena, which hosted four games during group play. The most recent matches were Uruguay’s 3-0 win over hosts Russia, and an important Senegal-Colombia meeting on the final day of the phase.

Mexico vs. Brazil Odds & Prediction

For Mexico, two things weigh heavy on the mind: the team’s failure to advance past the Round of 16 at six straight World Cups, and the team’s disaster 3-0 loss to Sweden to finish group play.

Both of those are alarming, and ratcheted up with the knowledge that they will be facing Brazil in the round that has sent them home so many times.

This will be the 41st meeting between these clubs, and Mexico has been on the wrong side of most. Brazil has won 23 of those matchups and drawn seven, leaving Mexico with 10 wins over the Brazilians in over 60 years of play. The teams faced off in the 2014 World Cup, where Mexico held the hosts to a scoreless draw.

One player to keep an eye on is Brazil’s Marcelo. The fullback left the game against Serbia early with an injury, and he plays a massive role in Brazil’s offense and movement. Marcelo left after just ten minutes of action, and early reports indicate back spasms.

My biggest concern for Mexico is their lack of production against the top talent. They had months to prepare for Germany, but are known to collapse late in tournaments against top competition. It happened last summer in Confederations Cup, and it happened in embarrassing fashion at Copa America against Chile two years ago. Mexico had an incredible run to start the tournament, but they’ll need some serious magic to keep that run going.

Odds will be posted as soon as they are made available.

Way Too Early Prediction: 4-1 Brazil