NBA Mock Draft 2018: Latest Predictions for 2 Rounds

For weeks, we have heard DeAndre Ayton is locked in to the Suns with the No. 1 pick, but our latest NBA mock draft explores every pick in the draft. Our mock goes through both rounds of the draft as we rundown the potential hidden gems going in the second round. With the Suns decision locked up, the buzz has been around the Kings decision between Marvin Bagley and Luka Doncic. The latest reports have the Kings sticking with Bagley, who has been the favorite in the weeks leading up to the draft.

With multiple first round picks including the No. 3 selection, the Hawks have been linked to a lot of trade rumors. Doncic is expected to go No. 3, but the question is whether Atlanta will make the pick for themselves, or another team will move up to grab the Real Madrid stud.

From there, the question is whether Oklahoma star Trae Young will slide, with some expecting him to fall because of his slight frame. Michael Porter Jr. is another wild card with rumors having him going as high as No.2. All this leads to what many expect to be an active trade market, which could make this draft one of the more entertaining drafts in a long time.

Heres a look at my final mock draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2018

TEAM PICK 1. Phoenix Suns C Deandre Ayton, Arizona 2. Sacramento Kings PF Marvin Bagley, Duke 3. Atlanta Hawks PG Luka Doncic, Real Madrid 4. Memphis Grizzlies C Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State 5. Dallas Mavericks C Mo Bamba, Texas 6. Orlando Magic PG Trae Young, Oklahoma 7. Chicago Bulls SF Michael Porter, Missouri 8. Cleveland Cavaliers C Wendell Carter Jr., Duke 9. New York Knicks SF Kevin Knox, Kentucky 10. Philadelphia Sixers SF Mikal Bridges, Villanova 11. Charlotte Hornets PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky 12. Los Angeles Clippers PG Collin Sexton, Alabama 13. Los Angeles Clippers SG/PG Jerome Robinson, Boston College 14. Denver Nuggets F Miles Bridges, Michigan State 15. Washington Wizards C Robert Williams, Texas A&M 16. Phoenix Suns PG Aaron Holiday, UCLA 17. Milwaukee Bucks SF Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech 18. San Antonio Spurs SG Lonnie Walker IV, Miami 19. Atlanta Hawks PG Elie Okobo, Pau-Lacq-Orthez 20. Minnesota Timberwolves SG Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova 21. Utah Jazz SG Kevin Huerter, Maryland 22. Chicago Bulls SF Chandler Hutchinson, Boise State 23. Indiana Pacers PG De’Anthony Melton, USC 24. Portland Trail Blazers SG Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy 25. Los Angeles Lakers C Mitchell Robinson, N/A 26. Philadelphia Sixers SF Dzanan Musa, Cedevita 27. Boston Celtics SG Grayson Allen, Duke 28. Golden State Warriors SG Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech 29. Brooklyn Nets SG Troy Brown, Oregon 30. Atlanta Hawks PF Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

NBA Mock Draft 2nd Round 2018

The top of the draft gets a lot of the attention, but good teams can find gems in the second round. Here’s a look at my predictions for all of the second round picks.

TEAM PICK 31. Phoenix Suns SF Melvin Frazier, Tulane 32. Memphis Grizzlies PG Jalen Brunson, Villanova 33. Dallas Mavericks SG Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky 34. Atlanta Hawks C Moritz Wagner, Michigan 35. Orlando Magic SG Jacob Evans, Cincinnati 36. New York Knicks PG Landry Shamet, Wichita State 37. Sacramento Kings SG Khyri Thomas, Creighton 38. Philadelphia Sixers SG Bruce Brown, Miami 39. Los Angeles Lakers SG Gary Trent Jr., Duke 40. Brooklyn Nets PG Jevon Carter, West Virginia 41. Orlando Magic SF Kostas Antokounmpo, Dayton 42. Detroit Pistons PG Devonte’ Graham, Kansas 43. Denver Nuggets SF Jarred Vanderbilt, Kentucky 44. Washington Wizards SG Rawle Alkins, Arizona 45. Charlotte Hornets C Chimezie Metu, USC 46. Houston Rockets PG Shake Milton, SMU 47. Los Angeles Lakers PF Omari Spellman, Villanova 48. Minnesota Timberwolves PF Justin Jackson, Maryland 49. San Antonio Spurs PF Rodions Kurucs, Barcelona 50. Indiana Pacers PF Kenrich Williams, TCU 51. New Orleans Pelicans PG Malik Newman, Kansas 52. Utah Jazz SF Isaac Bonga, Frankfurt 53. Oklahoma City Thunder PG Trevon Duval, Duke 54. Dallas Mavericks SF Kevin Hervey, Texas-Arlington 55. Charlotte Hornets PG Theo Pinson, UNC 56. Philadelphia Sixers C Wenyon Gabriel, Kentucky 57. Oklahoma City Thunder PG Issuf Sanon, Olimpija Ljubljana 58. Denver Nuggets PF Alize Johnson, Missouri 59. Phoenix Suns PG Tony Carr, Penn State 60. Philadelphia Sixers SG Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Kansas



.