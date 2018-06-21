NBA Mock Draft 2018: Latest Predictions for 2 Rounds

For weeks, we have heard DeAndre Ayton is locked in to the Suns with the No. 1 pick, but our latest NBA mock draft explores every pick in the draft. Our mock goes through both rounds of the draft as we rundown the potential hidden gems going in the second round. With the Suns decision locked up, the buzz has been around the Kings decision between Marvin Bagley and Luka Doncic. The latest reports have the Kings sticking with Bagley, who has been the favorite in the weeks leading up to the draft.
With multiple first round picks including the No. 3 selection, the Hawks have been linked to a lot of trade rumors. Doncic is expected to go No. 3, but the question is whether Atlanta will make the pick for themselves, or another team will move up to grab the Real Madrid stud.
From there, the question is whether Oklahoma star Trae Young will slide, with some expecting him to fall because of his slight frame. Michael Porter Jr. is another wild card with rumors having him going as high as No.2. All this leads to what many expect to be an active trade market, which could make this draft one of the more entertaining drafts in a long time.
Heres a look at my final mock draft.
NBA Mock Draft 2018
|TEAM
|PICK
|1. Phoenix Suns
|C Deandre Ayton, Arizona
|2. Sacramento Kings
|PF Marvin Bagley, Duke
|3. Atlanta Hawks
|PG Luka Doncic, Real Madrid
|4. Memphis Grizzlies
|C Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
|5. Dallas Mavericks
|C Mo Bamba, Texas
|6. Orlando Magic
|PG Trae Young, Oklahoma
|7. Chicago Bulls
|SF Michael Porter, Missouri
|8. Cleveland Cavaliers
|C Wendell Carter Jr., Duke
|9. New York Knicks
|SF Kevin Knox, Kentucky
|10. Philadelphia Sixers
|SF Mikal Bridges, Villanova
|11. Charlotte Hornets
|PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky
|12. Los Angeles Clippers
|PG Collin Sexton, Alabama
|13. Los Angeles Clippers
|SG/PG Jerome Robinson, Boston College
|14. Denver Nuggets
|F Miles Bridges, Michigan State
|15. Washington Wizards
|C Robert Williams, Texas A&M
|16. Phoenix Suns
|PG Aaron Holiday, UCLA
|17. Milwaukee Bucks
|SF Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech
|18. San Antonio Spurs
|SG Lonnie Walker IV, Miami
|19. Atlanta Hawks
|PG Elie Okobo, Pau-Lacq-Orthez
|20. Minnesota Timberwolves
|SG Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova
|21. Utah Jazz
|SG Kevin Huerter, Maryland
|22. Chicago Bulls
|SF Chandler Hutchinson, Boise State
|23. Indiana Pacers
|PG De’Anthony Melton, USC
|24. Portland Trail Blazers
|SG Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy
|25. Los Angeles Lakers
|C Mitchell Robinson, N/A
|26. Philadelphia Sixers
|SF Dzanan Musa, Cedevita
|27. Boston Celtics
|SG Grayson Allen, Duke
|28. Golden State Warriors
|SG Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech
|29. Brooklyn Nets
|SG Troy Brown, Oregon
|30. Atlanta Hawks
|PF Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
NBA Mock Draft 2nd Round 2018
The top of the draft gets a lot of the attention, but good teams can find gems in the second round. Here’s a look at my predictions for all of the second round picks.
|TEAM
|PICK
|31. Phoenix Suns
|SF Melvin Frazier, Tulane
|32. Memphis Grizzlies
|PG Jalen Brunson, Villanova
|33. Dallas Mavericks
|SG Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky
|34. Atlanta Hawks
|C Moritz Wagner, Michigan
|35. Orlando Magic
|SG Jacob Evans, Cincinnati
|36. New York Knicks
|PG Landry Shamet, Wichita State
|37. Sacramento Kings
|SG Khyri Thomas, Creighton
|38. Philadelphia Sixers
|SG Bruce Brown, Miami
|39. Los Angeles Lakers
|SG Gary Trent Jr., Duke
|40. Brooklyn Nets
|PG Jevon Carter, West Virginia
|41. Orlando Magic
|SF Kostas Antokounmpo, Dayton
|42. Detroit Pistons
|PG Devonte’ Graham, Kansas
|43. Denver Nuggets
|SF Jarred Vanderbilt, Kentucky
|44. Washington Wizards
|SG Rawle Alkins, Arizona
|45. Charlotte Hornets
|C Chimezie Metu, USC
|46. Houston Rockets
|PG Shake Milton, SMU
|47. Los Angeles Lakers
|PF Omari Spellman, Villanova
|48. Minnesota Timberwolves
|PF Justin Jackson, Maryland
|49. San Antonio Spurs
|PF Rodions Kurucs, Barcelona
|50. Indiana Pacers
|PF Kenrich Williams, TCU
|51. New Orleans Pelicans
|PG Malik Newman, Kansas
|52. Utah Jazz
|SF Isaac Bonga, Frankfurt
|53. Oklahoma City Thunder
|PG Trevon Duval, Duke
|54. Dallas Mavericks
|SF Kevin Hervey, Texas-Arlington
|55. Charlotte Hornets
|PG Theo Pinson, UNC
|56. Philadelphia Sixers
|C Wenyon Gabriel, Kentucky
|57. Oklahoma City Thunder
|PG Issuf Sanon, Olimpija Ljubljana
|58. Denver Nuggets
|PF Alize Johnson, Missouri
|59. Phoenix Suns
|PG Tony Carr, Penn State
|60. Philadelphia Sixers
|SG Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Kansas
