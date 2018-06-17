Tori Slater, Daniel Berger’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Victoria Slater, often referred to as Tori Slater, is the girlfriend of professional golfer, Daniel Berger. Berger is currently tied for the lead at the U.S. Open heading into Sunday’s final round.

Slater recently graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a degree in business. She currently works as a realtor in Florida, specializing in the area around Jupiter.

When she’s not working, she stays active by doing hot yoga, cycling, pilates, and paddleboarding, according to her work bio. She is also a mom to a rescue dog named Kai.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s a Huge Supporter of Her Boyfriend’s Career

#23 A post shared by Daniel Berger (@db_straitvibin) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Slater has been dating Berger for a few years now, and she has been a huge supporter of his career from the very beginning. Slater is often seen hanging out on the sidelines, while her boyfriend competes in various tournaments throughout the year.

Slater has been known to travel with Berger, cheering him on whenever she can. She has also been spotted on the sidelines, chatting with other players’ wives and girlfriends, seeming to fit into the Golf WAGs crowd with ease.

According to the New York Post, she has also met some pretty famous celebs over the years.

“In February, she and Berger posed on a Los Angeles golf course with Mark Wahlberg,” the Post reported.

2. She Has Caddied for Berger & Plays Golf Herself

Slater has served as Berger’s caddie on more than one occasion. Most recently, she suited up to carry his clubs at the Par-3 Contest ahead of the 2018 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Slater was Berger’s caddie back in 2016 as well. He posted the photo above saying that the two made a “good team.”

Not only does Slater support Berger and his career by caddying for him, but she also seems to really enjoy the sport of golf herself.

It’s unknown if Slater started playing golf before she met Berger or if she took up the sport after they started dating, but she has been seen out on the course quite a few times. It’s unknown exactly how good she is, but it’s obvious that she and Berger have had a lot of fun playing together.

Check out the video below for a great example. It was taken by Berger in 2015 and it shows Slater completely missing the ball when teeing off.

3. She Studied Marketing at Florida Atlantic University

Slater was born in Lexington, Kentucky, but now resides in Jupiter, Florida. She obtained a business degree from Florida Atlantic University in December 2017.

Florida Atlantic University was named one of the “Best Business Schools” in 2011 by The Princeton Review and one of America’s “Top 50 Business Schools for Entrepreneurs” by Success magazine.

While studying business, Slater learned leadership skills, which she has been able to lean on in her career.

“I always push myself to deliver the best of my ability in a leadership role. I believe I have the dedication, creativity, and ability to work with others that is required to overcome challenges. My passion as a leader is to empower and inspire the people around me and to deliver solutions that work,” reads her LinkedIn bio.

4. She Works as a Realtor in Florida

See you soon @torislater A post shared by Daniel Berger (@db_straitvibin) on Oct 31, 2015 at 10:05pm PDT

Slater currently works as a realtor, according to her LinkedIn page. She specializes in the Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, and Tequesta areas of Florida, working for NV Realty Group. She joined the real estate company’s team back in April.

“Victoria is a driven real estate agent who always does her best to provide whatever the client needs. … Victoria also has the business know-how to help her clients with making the best decision for their budget and lifestyle needs,” reads the bio on the NV Realty Group’s website.

When she isn’t working, Slater is hanging out with Berger, usually on the golf course. She also spends some of her free time volunteering at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, located in Palm Beach Gardens, not too far from where she lives.

5. She’s Been Known to Post Quite a Few Bikini Photos on Instagram, But Her Account Is Private

Slater’s Instagram is filled with bikini photos, but she made her account private in recent months. She has turned heads for her good looks not only on social media, but also on the golf course — and those good looks haven’t gone unnoticed.

Not only has Slater often become a trending topic when she’s at Berger’s tournaments, but she has also become a topic of conversation amongst his pals. In fact, professional golfer Justin Thomas previously poked fun at Berger, highlighting Slater’s good looks on Instagram.

Back in 2016, Slater was featured on the TFMGirl’s Instagram page. The page often shares photos of the “hottest college girls in the world.” At the time, Thomas saw the photo and decided to tag Berger in it.

“Dang dude, you should hit this girl up,” Thomas commented on the photo, tagging Berger in his playful troll.