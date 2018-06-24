Travelers Championship 2018: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The Travelers Championship is played in Cromwell, Connecticut, at TPC River Highlands, the second shortest course on the PGA Tour, which often leads to low scores and an exciting finish. This year, veteran Paul Casey is looking to hold off several players to take home the top prize: a $1.26 million check.

The Travelers Championship has a purse of $7 million. The player-friendly course has attracted a field that includes some of the top pros on the PGA Tour, including Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and the U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka. Players said they were looking forward to the Travelers after the challenging U.S. Open tournament last week at Shinneckock Hills in nearby New York. Jordan Spieth, who won the Travelers last year, told the Meriden Record-Journal he was able to “exhale” as he prepared for the Connecticut tournament.

“It feels good to be back,” Spieth told the newspaper. “I was able to play the back nine, and walking up to 18 it was really cool. The last time I walked up that hole was obviously in the playoff. Just this is a golf course that I have pretty much all good memories on. I don’t have any bad experiences here.”

Although the prize pool isn’t as high as some tournaments on the PGA Tour, the Travelers was picked as the PGA’s 2017 “Tournament of the Year,” and won the first ever “Players’ Choice” award, according to the Record Journal.

“It’s just such a well-run event, and the golf course itself kind of has two nines that take two different shapes to it. That always yields for an exciting finish,” Spieth told the newspaper.

The tournament has been held at TPC River Highlands since 1984 and has been sponsored by Travelers since 2007. When Travelers took over, the purse was raised from $4.4 million to $6 million and is now at $7 million. The tournament was known as the Greater Hartford Open for several years and is run by the Greater Hartford Community Foundation.

Last year, Spieth holed out from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole to defeat Daniel Berger in a playoff.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to be named ‘Tournament of the Year,’ which reflects the selfless work by our volunteers and the support of the TOUR, its players, our sponsors and fans,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said in a statement. “What took place at TPC River Highlands this year will go down as one of the most exciting in tournament history. We’d like to congratulate all the other tournaments that helped make the PGA TOUR season so unforgettable.”

Here’s the full breakdown of the prize money for the top 50 golfers at the Travelers Championship for 2018:

Travelers Championship Purse 2018