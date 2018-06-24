Travelers Championship 2018: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

Travelers Championship 2018: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

  • Published
travelers championship purse

Getty Paul Casey hits his second shot on the 17th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 23, 2018 in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The Travelers Championship is played in Cromwell, Connecticut, at TPC River Highlands, the second shortest course on the PGA Tour, which often leads to low scores and an exciting finish. This year, veteran Paul Casey is looking to hold off several players to take home the top prize: a $1.26 million check.

The Travelers Championship has a purse of $7 million. The player-friendly course has attracted a field that includes some of the top pros on the PGA Tour, including Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and the U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka. Players said they were looking forward to the Travelers after the challenging U.S. Open tournament last week at Shinneckock Hills in nearby New York. Jordan Spieth, who won the Travelers last year, told the Meriden Record-Journal he was able to “exhale” as he prepared for the Connecticut tournament.

“It feels good to be back,” Spieth told the newspaper. “I was able to play the back nine, and walking up to 18 it was really cool. The last time I walked up that hole was obviously in the playoff. Just this is a golf course that I have pretty much all good memories on. I don’t have any bad experiences here.”

Although the prize pool isn’t as high as some tournaments on the PGA Tour, the Travelers was picked as the PGA’s 2017 “Tournament of the Year,” and won the first ever “Players’ Choice” award, according to the Record Journal.

“It’s just such a well-run event, and the golf course itself kind of has two nines that take two different shapes to it. That always yields for an exciting finish,” Spieth told the newspaper.

The tournament has been held at TPC River Highlands since 1984 and has been sponsored by Travelers since 2007. When Travelers took over, the purse was raised from $4.4 million to $6 million and is now at $7 million. The tournament was known as the Greater Hartford Open for several years and is run by the Greater Hartford Community Foundation.

Last year, Spieth holed out from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole to defeat Daniel Berger in a playoff.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to be named ‘Tournament of the Year,’ which reflects the selfless work by our volunteers and the support of the TOUR, its players, our sponsors and fans,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said in a statement. “What took place at TPC River Highlands this year will go down as one of the most exciting in tournament history. We’d like to congratulate all the other tournaments that helped make the PGA TOUR season so unforgettable.”

Here’s the full breakdown of the prize money for the top 50 golfers at the Travelers Championship for 2018:

Travelers Championship Purse 2018

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $1.26 million
2nd $756,200
3rd $476,000
4th $336,000
5th $280,000
6th $252,000
7th $234,500
8th $217,000
9th $203,000
10th $189,000
11th $175,000
12th $161,000
13th $147,000
14th $133,000
15th $126,000
16th $119,000
17th $112,000
18th $105,000
19th $98,000
20th $91,000
21st $84,000
22nd $78,400
23rd $72,800
24th $67,200
25th $61,600
26th $56,000
27th $53,900
28th $65,860
29th $49,700
30th $47,600
31st $45,500
32nd $43,400
33rd $41,300
34th $39,550
35th $37,800
36th $36,050
37th $34,300
38th $32,900
39th $31,500
40th $30,100
41st $28,700
42nd $27,300
43rd $25,900
44th $24,500
45th $23,100
46th $21,700
47th $20,300
48th $19,180
49th $18,200
50th $17,640

 

Read More From Heavy

Michelle Beisner, Joe Buck’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook