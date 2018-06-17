U.S. Open Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The winner of the 2018 U.S. Open will earn $2.16 million of a total purse of $12 million, per Golf.com. The top 50 golfers at Shinnecock Hills earn money at this week’s tournament. The top two players will both make over $1 million as second place earns $1,296,000. Third place earns $804,023. Fourth place takes home $563,642. Fifth place receives $469,460.

For perspective, this is more than Patrick Reed earned for winning the 2018 Masters. Reed took home $1.98 million earlier this year at Augusta. The U.S. Open purse is also more than THE PLAYERS $1.98 million given to the winner. THE PLAYERS is widely regarded for it large purse.

The U.S. Open is known for its difficulty, but this week was particularly treacherous with the dry conditions. Phil Mickelson may have had the moment of the week, but for the wrong reasons. Mickelson grabbed headlines after hitting his ball while it was still moving.

“It was going to go down in the same spot behind the bunker,” Mickelson explained to FOX (via USA Today). “I wasn’t going to have a shot. I know it’s a two-shot penalty hitting a moving ball. I tried to hit it as close as I could on the next one, and you take the two shots and move on. I should have done it a couple of times on Augusta at (hole) 15 when the ball was, years ago, would go off into the hazard. That would have saved me a shot or two back then.”

Ian Poulter is just one of several golfers who has been critical of the USGA for their setup of the U.S. Open. Poulter sent out a series of tweets throughout the week listing his complaints.

“I’m not sure i could possibly comment without using words which shouldn’t be seen… just like some of those pins. ‘Disappointing’ @USGA @usopengolf why are mistake still being made at this level. Was that fun to watch guys ? I’m only 4 behind & can still win this 👍🏻👊🏻,” Poulter tweeted.

After the USGA’s Mike Davis voiced some of his concerns, this was Poulter’s response.

“Is that an apology? Just grow a set of balls and say we £€¥#ed it up again…You don’t get mulligan’s in business at this level. how can this team keep doing this without consequences,” Poulter tweeted.

The 2019 U.S. Open heads to Pebble Beach where it will be played on June 13-16. Brooks Kopeka, Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau and a host of others were all in contention on the final round of play. There was not a player under par for the week.

Here’s a look at the prize money breakdown for the 2018 U.S. Open.

U.S. Open Purse 2018: Prize Money for Top 50 Golfers