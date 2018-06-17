U.S. Open Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The winner of the 2018 U.S. Open will earn $2.16 million of a total purse of $12 million, per Golf.com. The top 50 golfers at Shinnecock Hills earn money at this week’s tournament. The top two players will both make over $1 million as second place earns $1,296,000. Third place earns $804,023. Fourth place takes home $563,642. Fifth place receives $469,460.

For perspective, this is more than Patrick Reed earned for winning the 2018 Masters. Reed took home $1.98 million earlier this year at Augusta. The U.S. Open purse is also more than THE PLAYERS $1.98 million given to the winner. THE PLAYERS is widely regarded for it large purse.

The U.S. Open is known for its difficulty, but this week was particularly treacherous with the dry conditions. Phil Mickelson may have had the moment of the week, but for the wrong reasons. Mickelson grabbed headlines after hitting his ball while it was still moving.

“It was going to go down in the same spot behind the bunker,” Mickelson explained to FOX (via USA Today). “I wasn’t going to have a shot. I know it’s a two-shot penalty hitting a moving ball. I tried to hit it as close as I could on the next one, and you take the two shots and move on. I should have done it a couple of times on Augusta at (hole) 15 when the ball was, years ago, would go off into the hazard. That would have saved me a shot or two back then.”

Ian Poulter is just one of several golfers who has been critical of the USGA for their setup of the U.S. Open. Poulter sent out a series of tweets throughout the week listing his complaints.

“I’m not sure i could possibly comment without using words which shouldn’t be seen… just like some of those pins. ‘Disappointing’ @USGA @usopengolf why are mistake still being made at this level. Was that fun to watch guys ? I’m only 4 behind & can still win this 👍🏻👊🏻,” Poulter tweeted.

After the USGA’s Mike Davis voiced some of his concerns, this was Poulter’s response.

“Is that an apology? Just grow a set of balls and say we £€¥#ed it up again…You don’t get mulligan’s in business at this level. how can this team keep doing this without consequences,” Poulter tweeted.

The 2019 U.S. Open heads to Pebble Beach where it will be played on June 13-16. Brooks Kopeka, Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau and a host of others were all in contention on the final round of play. There was not a player under par for the week.

Here’s a look at the prize money breakdown for the 2018 U.S. Open.

U.S. Open Purse 2018: Prize Money for Top 50 Golfers

POSITION PRIZE MONEY
1st $2,160,000
2nd $1,296,000
3rd $804,023
4th $563,642
5th $469, 460
6th $416, 263
7th $375,278
8th $336,106
9th $304,188
10th $279,403
11th $254,981
12th $235,757
13th $219,677
14th $202,751
15th $188,243
16th $176,153
17th $166,481
18th $156,809
19th $147,137
20th $137,464
21st $129,122
22nd $120,780
23rd $112,680
24th $105,184
25th $98,655
26th $93,094
27th $88,862
28th $85,114
29th $81,487
30th $77,860
31st $74,233
32nd $70,606
33rd $66,979
34th $63,715
35th $61,055
36th $58,395
37th $55,856
38th $53,438
39th $51,020
40th $48,602
41st $46,184
42nd $43,766
43rd $41,348
44th $38,930
45th $36,512
46th $34,336
47th $32,159
48th $30,104
49th $28,895
50th $27,686

 

