WATCH: Bubba Wallace Crashes Car in Crazy NASCAR Wreck at Pocono

Bubba Wallace survived the hardest crash of his career as he explained after coming out the other side of a massive wreck at Pocono. Wallace slid into the infield grass before colliding full speed into the wall. Fans were worried as it took Wallace a while before he removed the netting, which is a universal signal in racing that lets everyone know the driver is okay. Here’s a look at Wallace getting out of the car.

.@BubbaWallace climbs from his car after this incident in Turn 1. pic.twitter.com/EyUFSJbh2v — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 29, 2018

Wallace eventually put the net down, even though it was a little slower than some may have liked.

Thank God @BubbaWallace survived his horrific crash the 48 had a similar crash a few yrs ago pic.twitter.com/JTnFHE6HS7 — August “Randy” Correia (@AugustCorreia) July 29, 2018

CBS Sports’ Mattew Mayer reported Wallace had to gather himself on the track after getting out of the car.

“Bubba Wallace had to sit down on the track after that heavy crash. Was able to get up and walk to the ambulance under his own power. Noted on the radio that it was the ‘hardest one ever’ and said that he was OK. Headed to care center now. That was scary man,” Mayer tweeted.

Wallace reassured fans after the race that he was okay with his typical sense of humor.

“Hardest one of my career…There’s no feeling like being helpless in that situation going into turn one…They gave me an ultrasound. No twins or anything so we’re good,” Wallace told NBC Sports.

Here’s a look at the full post-crash interview with Wallace.

"Safety has come a long way." We're glad @BubbaWallace is OK after what he called the hardest crash of his career Sunday at Pocono. pic.twitter.com/ZEqcbhFLP4 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2018

Wallace’s girlfriend, Amanda Carter, was not at the racetrack, but appeared to be shaken up after watching the wreck. Carter took to Twitter to express her relief that Wallace crawled out of the car.

“I’ve never been so happy to see him get out of the car, I’ll be even happier to see him come home safe, man that was scary…Hate I’m not there to give him a hug, but one things for sure he’s tough and has a great team there at the track to make sure he’s ok!” Carter tweeted.

Carter also showed her sense of humor by posting a photo of Wallace’s interview with the following caption.

“Thank goodness, can’t say my heart isn’t still racing, and I’ll prob cry when you get home, But damn have you ever seen someone look so good?” Carter joked.

The crash comes just a day after Richard Petty Motorsports announced the team had signed Wallace to two-year contract through 2020.

“We like a little bit of what he’s doing so I think we’re going to hire him again for next year,” Petty told Sports Illustrated.

Wallace admitted the new deal took a little of the pressure off his shoulders.

“This lets me kind of relax a little bit and really digest and focus on the race cars,” Wallace explained to Sports Illustrated. “There’s no need to go out and search. It’s just a matter of making this team better.”

Here’s some additional angles of Wallace’s crash at Pocono.

Bubba Wallace had to sit down on the track after that heavy crash. Was able to get up and walk to the ambulance under his own power. Noted on the radio that it was the "hardest one ever" and said that he was OK. Headed to care center now. That was scary man. pic.twitter.com/biwe3kCV3s — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) July 29, 2018