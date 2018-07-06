Charlotte Hornets Roster & Starting Lineup With Tony Parker

San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker is switching teams. In a surprise move, Parker is signing with the Charlotte Hornets, according to Yahoo! Sports reporter Shams Carania.

Parker signed a two year, $10 million deal with the Hornets, a club that hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

Parker was relegated to the Spurs bench last season in favor of Dejounte Murray. Parker has played the entirety of his 17 year career with the Spurs. Now he heads to the Michael Jordan-owned Hornets where, for now, he will serve as Kemba Walker’s backup.

It’s a curious move for the Hornets, one that could mean more moves are on the horizon. Kemba Walker has been involved in trade rumors for the better part of a year. Since he could leave in free agency next summer, Parker’s signing could be seen as a stopgap for a young point guard, should the Hornets acquire one through a trade or in next year’s draft.

As of now, here’s how the Hornets’ roster shakes out.

Hornets Roster & Starting Lineup With Tony Parker

PG – Kemba Walker, Tony Parker, Julyan Stone

SG – Nicolas Batum, Jeremy Lamb, Malik Monk

SF – Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Miles Bidges, Dwayne Bacon

PF – Marvin Williams, Frank Kaminsky

C – Cody Zeller, Willy Hernangomez, Timofey Mozgov, Mangok Mathiang

The Spurs Wanted Parker Back, But He Will Likely Have a Larger Role in Charlotte

Despite Parker’s age — he’s 36 — he still wants to contribute on the court. Whereas the Spurs wanted to retain Parker’s services in more of a mentorship type role, it seems as if the Hornets sold him on being an important piece to their puzzle.

Source: Parker called Gregg Popovich in the last hour to inform him of decision to accept Charlotte offer. Spurs wanted Parker back, but Parker will take on a significant role with Hornets behind Kemba Walker. https://t.co/qjNzJqN2v0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018

Parker averaged just 7.7 points and 3.5 assists in 55 games for the Spurs last season, but his minutes were drastically reduced when Spurs coach Gregg Popovich moved him to the bench midway through the season.

According to NBA reporter Jabari Young, a handful of teams inquired about Parker’s services, but Parker chose the Hornets because of the possibility for more playing time.

The Hornets are gaining a former Finals MVP, six-time All-Star, and four-time NBA champion. The move also reunites Parker with Hornets head coach James Borrego, who previously served as an assistant for the Spurs during Parker’s tenure.