Chicago Weather During the International Champions Cup

The International Champions Cup will be taking place all weekend long at Soldier Field in Chicago, with current weather forecasts predicting intermittent showers and storms.

Of the weekend weather forecast, the Weather Channel predicts for the Chicago area highs of 74 degrees and lows of 67 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday, with potential morning thunderstorms on Sunday morning.

Accuweather predicts something slightly different, with predictions of thunderstorms in the Chicago area from Friday evening through to Sunday. For the day of Saturday, Accuweather predicts the weather to be “Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.”

The severe weather risk late Saturday does not look to carry over into Sunday, so while there will probably be some showers around #CLT Sunday – perhaps disrupting the International Champions Cup soccer game – with muggy 80s expected. pic.twitter.com/TfQiNxZyXO — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 20, 2018

From the National Weather Service, a ‘hazardous weather outlook’ has been released for the weekend. The official statement reads:

“Weather hazards expected… Limited Thunderstorm Risk. Limited Flooding Risk. DISCUSSION… Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across much of the area. While severe thunderstorms are not expected, some of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds to 40 mph across portions of east central IL and northwestern Indiana through early this evening. Some moderate to locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with some of these storms. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday. Saturday… Limited Thunderstorm Risk. Limited Lakeshore Flood Risk High Swim Risk Sunday… Limited Thunderstorm Risk. High Swim Risk Tuesday…”

No events for the International Champions Cup have been changed or altered due to the weather as of Friday evening. This is a weather-related post, and will be updated with any changes to the forecast as they come.