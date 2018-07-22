Eddie Pepperell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eddie Pepperell is an English golfer who plays on the European Tour. After going pro in 2011, Pepperell had a spotty career. In this year’s British Open, Pepperell was off to a slow start before suddenly charging up the leaderboard for a 4-under final round, which put him within striking distance of a win.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Pepperell Said Having a Hangover Improved His Game on Sunday

https://twitter.com/dylan_dethier/status/1021060223006642176/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1021060223006642176&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sbnation.com%2Fgolf%2F2018%2F7%2F22%2F17600170%2Feddie-pepperell-hangover-british-open-2018-scores

Pepperell admitted that he was “frustrated” after a bad performance on Saturday, and he said that he and his coach overindulged on wine in the clubhouse after Saturday’s game. Pepperell added that he didn’t really drink all that much, explaining that he’s a “lightweight” who’s not great at holding his liquor. He said, “I just had some wine at the IMG house and I was there with my coach. We just drowned our sorrows for half an hour and had a good chat with a few people. It was enjoyable. I didn’t have a hangover this morning but I did wake up in the middle of the night not feeling too good. I didn’t really have that much to drink, I’m just a lightweight.”

Apparently the hangover relaxed Pepperell, because his game on Sunday was a stunning improvement over his Saturday performance.

2. Pepperell Mentions His Girlfriend All the Time — But Never By Name

Well an enjoyable first two days here and a change of accommodation too. Checked myself into a nice room overlooking this nasty but wonderful hole. Excited for the weekend 😃👍 pic.twitter.com/cgCPBhGAOF — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 20, 2018

Pepperell has a strong social media presence; he uses twitter, instagram, and wordpress. The British golfer often refers to his girlfriend, who he credits with making his life better, encouraging him to read, and even getting him tobreak his phone addiction. In 2016, Pepperell even backed away from Twitter because, he said, he was starting to obsess over how many followers he had, and his phone addiction was starting to come in the way of his relationship with his girlfriend.

Pepperell has often blogged about his girlfriend, mentioning how grateful he is that she attends his tournaments. He gives her (and his family) credit for keeping him grounded and “reminding me of who I am”. After a big win, Pepperell wrote a long blog post which concluded,

“There’s lots more I could say I guess, but that can wait. Above all though, I’m just so happy for my family and girlfriend, all of whom deserve the credit for constantly reminding me who I am. Christ, if I ever get above my station, my sister will put me right. She has a knack for four letter curses and pinpoint truth telling.

Time for a nice dog walk.”

But Pepperell has never named his girlfriend, and the internet has no information about the golfer’s personal life.

3. Pepperells Father Was a Tool Maker Who Introduced Eddie to Golf At Age Three

Shoulders back, look forward. A brighter future maybe, we’ll wait and see. Head up son. Missing putts and missing cuts, all feels like a kick in the nuts. Keep smiling. Enduring pain lacking the gain, all the while going fucking insane. Didcot Power Station. pic.twitter.com/Qj6gqFzTwu — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 6, 2018

Eddie grew up in relatively humble surroundings. His father was a toolmaker who went on to work as the steward at Frilford Heath Golf Club in Oxfordshire, England. His father, Ron, was known as “Pep” and was popular with the people who used his club.

Eddie says that his father introduced him to golf when he was just three, and that golf quickly became his whole world. He has written about feeling a constant need to compete and win, even in friendly games with his cousins. When he was 16, Eddie quit school so that he could focus on golf. His father raised money from the patrons of Frilford Golf Club so that Eddie could get his start as a golfer.

4. Pepperell Is Known As a Bit of a Joker And Has Been Called “Too Smart For His Own Good”

Well, fantastic two weeks up here in Scotland. 30 mins from Tebay and the finest Roast Dinner on the motorway. See you all somewhere down the road. 👍🍷 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 22, 2018

Eddie Pepperell isn’t known for taking himself seriously. The golfer, who has more than 34 thousand twitter followers, likes to tweet about “roast dinners” and wine. He likes to put up pictures of bars; he also likes to tease his fellow golfers.

Pepperell has a blog,too, which makes for lively reading. Here are some snippets:

“Winning feeling- If I could have thrown myself in the lake I would have, but I play with my wallet in my back pocket, and now isn’t the time to destroy my credit card.”

and

“There’s lots more I could say I guess, but that can wait. Above all though, I’m just so happy for my family and girlfriend, all of whom deserve the credit for constantly reminding me who I am. Christ, if I ever get above my station, my sister will put me right. She has a knack for four letter curses and pinpoint truth telling.

Time for a nice dog walk.”

5. Pepperell Didn’t Read His First Book Until He Was 22. Now He Calls Himself a Bookworm And before we head home tomorrow we get one more meal at The Scran and Scallie… 😍🤤 pic.twitter.com/1T0VHfoNmC — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 15, 2018

Pepperell left school at age 16; hyper-focused on golf, he says he was never much of a student. In fact, Pepperell says that he had never read a whole book until he was 22 years old. Then, while he was on vacation with his girlfriend, Pepperell read the autobiography of rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio. Pepperell said the book changed his life and opened his eyes to the wider world.

“It was the first book I’d ever read and I loved it. I hated English in school. Growing up golf was everything to me. In my GCSEs, I got one B, five Cs, a D and an E. But then I started self-educating myself with all these books. There was Malcolm Gladwell, Michael Lewis, The Talent Code by Daniel Coyle. It changed my outlook. Golf had always got on top of me before and, if you let it do that, it will kill you. Golf isnt everything. I accept that now.”