Ray Emery Cause of Death: How Did the Former NHL Goalie Die?

Former NHL goalie, Ray Emery, has died. According to TMZ, Emery’s body was found “near the docks” at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club in Ontario, on Sunday morning. Emery had been swimming in the area and “failed to emerge after diving.” Although an autopsy has yet to be completed, the Hamilton Police Department said that Emery’s cause of death appears to be drowning. He was just 35 years old.

“According to the Hamilton Police Department, Emery was reported missing just after 6 a.m. Sunday in Hamilton Harbour, which is on the western tip of Lake Ontario. His body was recovered in close proximity to where he was last seen later in the afternoon, police said,” according to ESPN.

“They went out for a swim and unfortunately he did not emerge after diving in. We responded along with Hamilton Fire and EMS. Unfortunately, our efforts on the water and in the area just around the piers were met with negative results,” police Inspector Marty Schulenberg told The Hamilton Spectator, according to ESPN.

Emery played 11 seasons in the NHL. He was chosen 99th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft. He played in the Stanley Cup finals with the team in 2007. Two years later, he inked a one-year contract worth $1.5 million with the Philadelphia Flyers.

In February 2011, he joined the Anaheim Ducks, before heading to Chicago for two years. He won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. After winning the Cup, Emery returned to Philadelphia, agreeing to a $1.65 million contract to play backup to the team’s starting goaltender at the time, Steve Mason. The team re-signed him for another year, but he was on the move once more in 2015. In the fall of that year, the Tampa Bay Lightning took Emery on, giving him a shot by letting him join the team’s training camp. He ended up being released by the Lightning a couple of weeks later, officially ending his career in the NHL.

Shortly after his death was confirmed, the NHL Alumni tweeted out a tribute post to him. You can see that post below.