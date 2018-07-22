Tiger Woods Net Worth: How Much Money Does the Golfer Make?

Tiger Woods is currently alone atop the leaderboard at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, Scotland.

If Woods can hold his lead and capture his fourth Open Championship, he stands to win the lion’s share of a reported $10.5 million total purse, according to CBS Sports. The winner of 2018’s Open Championship will take home $1.89 million.

Tiger Woods has an estimated net worth of $780 million, according to Forbes. Since he went pro in 1996, Woods has earned more than $1.4 billion. His earnings have come from winning tournaments and his various endorsement deals, making him the wealthiest golfer in the world.

According to the PGA Tour’s official website, Woods is winless in 2018, his best result being tied for second at March’s Valspar Championship at Innisbrook, in Palm Harbor, Florida, one of three Top 10 finishes. Woods has earned $1.81 million so far in 2018, meaning a win today would more than double his total for the year.

According to The Richest, Woods earned an estimated $37.1 million in 2017. Most of that money — $37 million of it — came from Woods’ sponsorships and endorsement deals. In 2016, Woods earned an estimated $45.3 million, and in 2015, he earned approximately $50.6 million, making him the highest paid golfer of all time.

Woods has earned $110.1 million from the PGA Tour and another $56 million from the European Tour as of April 2017, as reported by Business Insider.

Woods purchased a 12-acre lot in Jupiter Island, Florida, in 2006, while he was married to his now-ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. He demolished the 9,000 square foot home that had been standing and built a mansion that was more to his liking. The property —worth an estimated $54.5 million — boasts a 4-hole golf course, a putting green, a lap pool, a dive pool, and a tennis court, according to Forbes.

In addition to his home, Woods also owns a restaurant nearby. The Woods is located at Jupiter’s Harbourside Place, a retail development with plenty of shopping and dining options. The menu offers an array of options, from lamb and chicken to ahi tuna and shrimp scampi. The Woods also offers its patrons extensive wine and cigar lists.

“The Woods Jupiter is Tiger’s flagship restaurant. After years of meals on the road, he decided to bring his vision of an elevated sports bar to life at home in Jupiter. Envisioned as a place where friends and family could come together to relax and refuel, The Woods has become a destination to celebrate like a champion,” reads the eatery’s website, in part.