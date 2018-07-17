WWE SummerSlam 2018: Matches & Predictions

Once August rolls around, everyone starts to get a bit melancholy.

Everyone know that this time of year signifies the last month of Summer temperatures. But wrestling fans always seem to be the ones remaining in good spirits. They all know that the “Biggest Party of the Summer” will return once again. WWE SummerSlam will emanate from Brooklyn, NY’s Barclays Center and set the whole city ablaze! Raw and SmackDown Live will combine rosters and place their biggest Superstars and defending champions in marquee spots for WWE’s Summer extravaganza. For everyone that’s looking to see Brock Lesnar finally relinquish his stranglehold over the Universal Championship, you may get your wish during this show.

Before the big event rolls around on August 19, let’s all take a look at SummerSlam’s match lineup and make some predictions.

Alexa Bliss (c) (with Mickie James) vs. Ronda Rousey (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Here’s a matchup we all saw coming a mile away. The events that took place at Money in the Bank and Extreme Rules were obviously meant to set this feud in motion. Ronda Rousey has managed to become the most entertaining part of Raw ever since she transitioned to wrestling. And Alexa Bliss stands tall as the MVP of the Red Brand’s Women’s Division. But if you ask me, throwing Rousey into another Raw Women’s Championship so soon seems a bit off. But I guess WWE is trying to strike while the iron is still hot. I figured a heel turn from Rousey’s buddy Natalya would force her into a quick feud with Rousey while Alexa defended her title against Ember Moon at this show. Holding this off until Survivor Series would be the move I would’ve gone with, but I’m not a WWE booker so oh well.

Anyways, I’m very much looking forward to how this one plays out. Obviously, Rousey’s going to find a way to neutralize Mickie James on the outside. This distraction will lead to Bliss getting in a few licks on Rousey and doing her best to keep her on the mat. But once Rousey really gets going, Alexa’s going to have a rude awakening. A severe beatdown full of nasty judo tosses and stiff strikes will cause Alexa plenty of discomfort, but she’ll eventually make a slight comeback as the match wears on. The ultimate result after this hot back and forth match will be Rousey getting the win by submission and becoming the new Raw Women’s Champion. WWE has something special in Rousey and I think they’re ready to rush her to the top of the (women’s) mountain. And what better way to make that moment happen than at SummerSlam!