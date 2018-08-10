Derrius Guice Injury: Next Man Up For Redskins Running Backs

Washington running back Derrius Guice received the worst possible diagnosis for the knee injury that cut his preseason debut short. Guice has a torn ACL, and will miss the entire 2018 season.

It’s a huge setback for Guice, who has looked sharp in training camp and figured to be a major asset for Washington this season. The Redskins drafted the LSU running back with the 59th overall pick this offseason, and Guice was projected to be the opening day starter.

Even in limited action, you could tell that Guice was an NFL-caliber running back:

Guice with his first HARD run. Something Special #HTTR pic.twitter.com/9D6lS5T2eE — Chris Bryant (@chrisdbryant1) August 10, 2018

In his NFL debut on Thursday night, Guice carried the ball six times for 19 yards. Four other running backs carried the ball in the opener, while Chris Thompson is still sitting out to recover from last year’s broken fibula.

It’s a tough blow for Guice, who is only 21 years old. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry over three seasons at LSU, scoring 29 touchdowns over his final two seasons.

With Guice out for the season, the Redskins are essentially in the exact same place they started last year, minus a healthy Thompson. Samaje Perine led the team in rushes on Thursday, but Kapri Bibbs was the back that showed the most burst. Bibbs only touched the ball 37 times last season, but showed preseason burst and could be nice fill-in while Chris Thompson recovers. The Redskins also have Rob Kelley and Byron Marshall on the roster, but it doesn’t seem like either will compete for a starting role.

Guice had tremendous fantasy value, and now leaves a huge hole in Washington’s offense. It makes Chris Thompson even more intriguing this season, but a high pick for an often-injured back is a risky proposition. We can be sad about Guice on Friday, but know that as the preseason progresses that a starter must eventually emerge.

Another reason that drafting a fantasy team in early August is stupid.