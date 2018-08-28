States Able to Play DraftKings’ College Daily Fantasy Football Revealed

While popular daily fantasy sports site DraftKings has added college football back into its repertoire, it seems not every state will be able to take part in the action.

Fantasy sports analysts RotoCurve revealed the list of states able to play fantasy college football after speaking with DraftKings.

Here’s a look at which states it will be featured in:

Alaska

California

Connecticut

Washington, D.C.

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The list features a total of 27 locations, meaning there’s still work to be done in order to get daily fantasy college football to nearly half of the United States.

Restrictions on daily fantasy sports obviously play a role in this, as Legal Sports Report reveals there are eight states who cannot play on DraftKings. This list includes Arizona, Alabama, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada and Washington state.

College football was previously a part of the DFS world until 2016 when both DraftKings and FanDuel pulled it as part of a deal with the NCAA. Since that point, any form of fantasy college sports has been tough to find, and until this recent update, there was no timeframe on a potential return.

After the previous release of the news, DraftKings has since created multiple different options available for games on Saturday, August 25, as well as Thursday, August 30.