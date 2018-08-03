Crystal Goins: Who Is Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs’ Wife?

Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs’ long-term wife Crystal Goins is the new first lady of Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs first announced his intention run for mayor of the county in March 2017. Jacobs ran as a Republican. In May 2018, Jacobs one the Republican primary by 23 votes and on August 2, Jacobs won the mayoral seat in the town. In doing so, Jacobs scored over two thirds of the vote. The libertarian is seeking to keep taxes low in the county as well as to improve infrastructure and roads. The county mayor earns $170,000 per year with a staff of 1,000 people and a budget of $750 million.

Jacobs and Goins were married on August 23, 1995. They have two daughters together.

In addition to Jacobs’ WWE and GOP commitments, he runs an Allstate insurance agency along with his wife in Knoxville. Goins and Jacobs were featured by Realtor.com when they were selling their estate in Johnson City, Tennessee. The piece says that Jacobs first came to Tennessee in 1995 while wrestling in Knoxville. It was there that he met and married Goins. When asked why they were selling their $800,000 listed mansion, Jacobs said it was the couple’s hour commute to Knoxville for the insurance business which was proving to be too much. Jacobs said, “If circumstances were different, we’d stay here for the rest of our lives. But you know what they say about the best laid plans of mice and men.”

According to Goins’ Facebook page, she is also the owner of EXIT Key Realty in Knoxville as well as being the president of her husband’s non-profit charity, Kane’s Crusaders. When reporting on Jacobs’ political ambitions, the former WWE Champion told WGRZ about his love of East Tennessee saying, “I could live anywhere, but the reason I live in Knoxville is that I love it here – I love East Tennessee. I love the people. I think they have great values and I think they have common sense. And for me, the political philosophy should reflect that – to keep Knox County a great place to live and a great place to raise a family.”

A little bit of Election Night TV magic. Our favorite Politico, @WATE_Mark taking matters into his own hands talking to Glenn Jacobs, Republican primary winner for Knox Co. Mayor. #WATE pic.twitter.com/UcN0rCZDjW — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) August 3, 2018

The couple’s daughters, Arista and Devan, are both registered nurses and are married, Goins says on her Facebook page. Goins writes that she has “two beautiful grandchildren which is probably the only reward for aging besides wisdom.” Among Goins’ listed favorite quotes is, “I know the Lord will not give me more than I can handle, I just wish he did not trust me so much.”

On her LinkedIn page, Goins writes that she once worked as a counsellor at East Tennessee State University between January 2007 and November 2013. East Tennessee State is Goins’ alma-mater having attended the school between 1995 and 2002 where she graduated with a Master’s in Psychology. The couple writes on the official website for the Jacobs Agency, “We are committed to help protect you and your family from life’s uncertainties. Not only do we offer a full line of quality insurance products–auto, home, motorcycle, RV, boat, life , and commercial insurance, as well as retirement planning, and even pets–we don’t sell you a policy and then forget about you. When you need us, we’ll be there.”