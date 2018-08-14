Hue Jackson’s Wife, Michelle, Wants to End Human Trafficking

Hue Jackson’s name might be on the foundation, but his wife, Michelle Jackson, is a big reason the organization exists. According to their website, the Hue Jackson Foundation aims to “support efforts to combat human trafficking in Cleveland.” Michelle is listed as the foundation’s co-founder, noting her family has been impacted by the cause.

The foundation just partnered with the Salvation Army to build a 12-person facility to house victims of human trafficking in the Harbor Light Complex located near downtown Cleveland. Hue spoke with ESPN about why the couple is so passionate about the cause.

“Michelle and I are very excited about the opportunity to assist survivors of human trafficking by helping to provide a place of respite,” Jackson said in a statement released to ESPN. “This ribbon cutting ceremony is more than a formality. It is a signal to the community we hope to help that there is a safe place to go and there are people who care.”

The Couple Has 3 Daughters

According to the foundation’s site, Michelle and Hue met in college back in 1986, and got married in 1995. The couple has three daughters: Jordyn, Baylee and Haydyn. Michelle’s bio explains that sexual exploitation has impacted her family, and she wanted to do something to give back.

The Issues that surround sexual exploitation have touched her family, just as it has impacted countless other families. The impetus to start the Hue Jackson Foundation came from a need to understand the long-term effects of trauma, not only for the victim, but also for the people who love them. In continuing to learn more about Human Trafficking, Michelle hopes to help other families in their own process of healing.

The Hue Jackson Foundation Just Helped Open a New Center for Human Trafficking Survivors

One of the things the Hue Jackson Foundation is doing to help is partnering with existing organizations to try to do as much good as possible. The foundation detailed the new Cleveland facility that serves as a safe space for up to 12 adults who are human trafficking survivors.