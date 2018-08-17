Jimmy Butler Comment on Dwyane Wade’s Wife’s Instagram Sparks Beef

It’s officially the dog days of summer for the NBA. After the honeymoon period of LeBron James heading to the Los Angeles Lakers ended we’ve been left with very little to discuss.

All of that changed today with a simple Instagram post which sparked a small beef between Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.

From the looks of things on Instagram, it appears the Wade family is on vacation in Venice, Italy as they vacation before the start of the NBA season. Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, posted a picture on Instagram which usually wouldn’t be a big deal but it is in this case.

Wade is probably no stranger to having people comment things like that on Union’s Instagram uploads but most of those comments usually don’t come from someone Wade knows personally.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard and former teammate of Dwyane Wade Jimmy Butler commented on Wade’s wife’s picture with two simple words – “WELL DAMN” – which adds a whole new meaning as they are in all caps.

💧 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

It appears as if Wade didn’t take those comments too kindly and responded to Butler on Instagram.

“Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like,” Wade said on Instagram.

It seemed like the situation ended up being playful as Butler responded to Wade saying is still coming to the BBQ.

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler start their day off with a glass of wine apparently lol pic.twitter.com/MmaPUo38GE — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) August 3, 2018

This can likely be chalked up to friendly teasing between NBA veterans as earlier this month we saw Wade and Butler toasting glasses of wine with each other on Wade’s Instagram story. Just a few days later the two were singing karaoke with each other.

Dwyane Wade aint playin games with Jimmy Butler 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v1K7ZAKcGI — Hoop Cave (@HoopCave) August 17, 2018

As for the BBQ comment? That comes from a completely different situation altogether. The BBQ reference comes from a Chicago Bulls game back in 2016 when Butler and Wade were both teammates.

👀 👀 👀… crosses Jimmy off the BBQ list https://t.co/pNF5lUZALy — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 20, 2016

In a game against the Detroit Pistons a clip shows Butler and Wade sitting on the bench with Butler talking to someone off camera and then pointing to Wade. It’s not entirely clear who Butler was communicating with but the clip didn’t sit well with Union.

Like today’s incident, Butler also tried to diffuse this incident through Instagram.

There was news earlier this week about Wade signing a 1-year deal with Miami with plans of retiring after the season. That report has since been refuted with Wade even coming out and saying it was fake news.

Retirement still seems like a definite possibility for the 36-year-old Chicago native. Wade has gone on the record by saying if he does play basketball again this year it will only be with the Miami Heat.

Assuming Wade signs a contract and resigns with the Miami Heat, his first meeting with Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves comes December 30 in Miami.