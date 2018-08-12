PGA Championship Purse: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

Getty Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri.

The final major golf tournament of the 2018 season, the PGA Championship, is being played this week at Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis, Missouri. The tournament has one of the highest purses on the PGA Tour, paying out a total of $11 million, with the winner getting $1.98 million.

Back-to-back US Open-winner Brooks Koepka is competing for his second victory at a major this year, while Adam Scott is looking for his first win at a major since he won the Masters in 2013. Tiger Woods is lurking behind them as he looks to win his first major in 10 years and the 15th of his career. Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Championship last year, is also in contention during the final round of play.

The PGA Championship purse ranks behind the US Open, which paid out $12 million this year, including $2.16 million to Koepka, and is on par with Masters, which also paid out $11 million this year, including $1.98 million to its winner, Patrick Reed.

The second-place finisher at the PGA Championship will be paid $1.18 million this year, while the third-place finisher will take home a $748,000 payday.

Here is what the top 50 will be paid this year at the PGA Championship:

PGA Championship 2018

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $1,980,000
2nd $1,188,000
3rd $748,000
4th $528,800
5th $450,500
6th $380,000
7th $343,650
8th $319,600
9th $295,600
10th $272,380
11th $251,590
12th $232,400
13th $214,800
14th $199,050
15th $128,250
16th $170,700
17th $161,000
18th $152,000
19th $143,000
20th $134,000
21st $125,000
22nd $116,000
23rd $107,000
24th $100,000
25th $93,000
26th $87,000
27th $82,000
28th $77,000
29th $74,000
30th $71,000
31st $68,000
32nd $65,000
33rd $62,000
34th $59,000
35th $56,000
36th $53,000
37th $50,000
38th $48,000
39th $46,000
40th $44,000
41st $42,000
42nd $40,000
43rd $38,000
44th $36,000
45th $34,000
46th $32,000
47th $30,250
48th $28,500
49th $27,500
50th $26,500

 

