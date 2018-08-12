PGA Championship Purse: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The final major golf tournament of the 2018 season, the PGA Championship, is being played this week at Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis, Missouri. The tournament has one of the highest purses on the PGA Tour, paying out a total of $11 million, with the winner getting $1.98 million.

Back-to-back US Open-winner Brooks Koepka is competing for his second victory at a major this year, while Adam Scott is looking for his first win at a major since he won the Masters in 2013. Tiger Woods is lurking behind them as he looks to win his first major in 10 years and the 15th of his career. Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Championship last year, is also in contention during the final round of play.

The PGA Championship purse ranks behind the US Open, which paid out $12 million this year, including $2.16 million to Koepka, and is on par with Masters, which also paid out $11 million this year, including $1.98 million to its winner, Patrick Reed.

The second-place finisher at the PGA Championship will be paid $1.18 million this year, while the third-place finisher will take home a $748,000 payday.

Here is what the top 50 will be paid this year at the PGA Championship:

PGA Championship 2018