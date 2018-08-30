Saints Trade Left Teddy Bridgewater in Awkward Spot

No story will likely ever top the time former USC coach Lane Kiffin was fired on an airport tarmac, but NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater now has his own story to tell.

After the New York Jets finalized a trade to send Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints, NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero laid out a hilarious and awkward situation for the quarterback. Apparently, Bridgewater was on the Jets team bus when he was told about the trade and had to be let off in his final moment with Gang Green.

Crazy scene: #Jets players were on the bus when they stopped, told Teddy Bridgewater he’d been traded, he waved goodbye, then they drove off, source said. Bridgewater headed to the #Saints. Wild. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2018

Pelissero did follow up by revealing that the bus hadn’t actually left yet, but that the players were indeed on the bus and ready to go.

That had to be quite the scene, and you have to feel a bit uncomfortable for Bridgewater. On the bright side, though, if the 26-year-old was going to lose out on the starting job to rookie Sam Darnold, at least he’ll get a fresh start with the Saints.

New Orleans has been searching for Drew Brees’ eventual replacement, and while Bridgewater is only on a one-year deal, he could make for an intriguing fit with the Saints. Time will tell, but the quarterback has looked good during the 2018 preseason, completing 28-of-38 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns.