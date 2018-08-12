Where Are Tiger Woods’ Kids Today?

Tiger Woods has two children, Sam and Charlie. Both children live with their mom, Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren, in Florida, not too far from Woods’ home in Jupiter Island. Since their split, Woods and Nordegren have been able to find common ground and have been dedicated to raising their children together. So far, it has been working out well.

Sam, 10, and Charlie, 9, have been on-hand to watch their dad on tour. The kids were hanging with Woods’ current girlfriend, Erica Herman, at The Open. After Woods finished his final round, he hugged both his kids before heading to the clubhouse.

Woods is currently competing in the final round of the 2018 PGA Championship, but it’s unknown if Sam and Charlie made the trip to Bellerive Country Club. Since the kids live in Florida, they likely have school tomorrow.

Recently, Woods has been showing his son, Charlie, how to do his trademark uppercut.

“My son tries to do it, which is kind of funny. And I keep showing him how to do it, and I remember, ‘I haven’t done this for a while,'” Woods told the Associated Press.

As both Sam and Charlie have gotten older, they have shown more interest in their dad’s career, even playing the sport themselves.

Back in 2016, Charlie took part in the U.S. Kids Golf South Florida Tour, at Mayacoo Lakes Country Club, in West Palm Beach, Florida; he finished tied for second. Woods was very proud of his son, but wasn’t all that surprised. In fact, Woods has admitted that his son has some serious talent that gives him a run for his money!

“He’s got some parts in his swing that I’m trying to do. It’s a little frustrating at times,” Woods told Golf Magazine in 2015. He went on to talk about teaching Charlie how to play golf and how Woods’ own father taught him how to play.

“When I played, I was so little. A par-4 is not a par-4. So my dad created my own par. So every time I would play the hole, whatever shots it took me to get to the green, reasonably, plus two. So sometimes it was a par- 12,” Woods explained. “And that’s what I did with Charlie…It’s about them enjoying the attention that it takes to try to get to par…What my dad did was genius because it kept me interested. It kept me focused on, my dad shot 2-over and I shot three, and I almost beat him. Even though I was making 11 and 12 on holes, but in relation that’s about right,” he added.