Cowboys vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

Both expected to improve in 2018, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers begin preseason play Thursday night in Santa Clara.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. For those out of market, it will be broadcast on the NFL Network. For those in market, it will be broadcast on a local channel, depending on your city.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, depending on whether the game is in your market or not:

If The Teams are in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of one, some, or all of those channels, depending on the service.

For example, for fans in San Francisco and Dallas, where the game is on CBS, Amazon Prime is the best option. In San Antonio, where the game is on Fox, Hulu with Live TV and FuboTV are both good options.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch:

(Note that local channels are available live in select markets)

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If the Teams Aren’t in Your Market

For everyone outside of the Cowboys and 49ers markets, the game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network, which is included in main FuboTV channel package.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NFL Network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

The Dallas Cowboys underwent a seismic shift on offense in the offseason.

The Cowboys have their work cut out for them, as they head to Santa Clara Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of NFL Preseason.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant, who has by all means “underachieved” production-wise during the past two seasons, was cut by the organization in the offseason.

Bryant remains unsigned, although the Cleveland Browns continue to be liked to Bryant despite adding Jarvis Landry and recently trading former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman. Reports say Bryant isn’t seriously interested in Cleveland.

Oh yeah, and some guy named Jason Witten retired in May, leaving an enormous void in the middle of the field.

So, you can say things aren’t looking too hot in Dallas as of now…

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported the Cowboys have “struggled in getting the ball down the field” during training camp as quarterback Dak Prescott adjusts to a thinner receiving corp. Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal is specifically under some heat, as recent comments he made were spun into thinking he bashed Bryant. Lal has a tall task this season attempting to get the most out of a thin group.

Kyle Shanahan is heading into his second year as head coach of the 49ers, and first full year with midseason acquisition, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco had a relatively quiet offseason, and come to think of it, so did Garoppolo – there was nothing unusual about who he was spotted out with last month.

After starting last year 0-9 (then 1-10), San Francisco rattled off five consecutive victories down the stretch with Garoppolo leading the way. In seven career starts, Garoppolo still remains unbeaten, and has collected 2,250 total passing yards with 12 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Wide receivers Marquise Goodwin and Aldrick Robinson each had strong training camps, and will be utilized by Shanahan this season, in addition to offseason acquisition Jerick McKinnon.

Looking for the highlights from the last tune-up before facing the Cowboys this Thursday night? We've got you covered. https://t.co/7uXv1ivtus — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 7, 2018

After McKinnon filled in admirably for Dalvin Cook as the Minnesota Vikings’ go-to running back last season (150 rushes, 570 yards, three touchdowns; 51 receptions, 421 yards, two TD), he will be San Francisco’s lead back and, potentially, an elite option in fantasy under Shanahan.