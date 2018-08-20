WWE SummerSlam 2018: Reactions & Review

Here are our final thoughts and reactions to SummerSlam 2018!

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Reactions: Both Ziggler and Rollins came to the ring ready to go. They hold little back during their match, and the ferocity of both of their attacks kept things very engaging. While the cutting back to Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose, who were outside the ring, started out a bit tedious, it ultimately added to the tension and overall excitement of the match. Definitely a mood setter for the rest of the PPV event.

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day

Reactions: This match was off to a great start, and the New Day do some genuine damage to the Bludgeon Brothers. Sadly, the latter cause a disqualification, putting a dour end to what should have otherwise been another solid match. The crowd was audibly displeased with the outcome, and it’s likely that the New Day’s victory will go down as one of the PPV event’s lesser moments.

Rating: 3 stars out of 5

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Reactions: Owens was never going to win this. He gets smashed by Strowman as soon as the bell rings, and spends the duration of this brief match running away. Strowman eventually catches up to him and powerslams down onto the ring. While entertaining for Strowman fans, we can’t really call this a compelling or engaging match overall.

Rating: 2 stars out of 5

Carmella vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch

Reactions: A brutal showcase for all three women involved. Carmella is the instigator early on, but its clear that Charlotte and Becky Lynch are the pair to be worried about, as they level the current champ and toss her out of the ring. Charlotte turns the table and hits Lynch with a Natural Selection for the win, but Lynch leaves the biggest impression, dropping a swift beating on Charlotte after the match is over. This was the match to beat for the evening.

Rating: 4 and a half stars out of 5

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Reactions: The match start off normal enough, with Joe getting some decent shots against Styles, but things take a turn for the worse when Joe smashes Styles into the steel steps and addresses the latter’s wife, telling her that he won’t make it home tonight. Styles goes into a rage, beating Joe with a chair, and while memorable, its a shame that yet another match had to end with a disqualification.

Rating: 3 and a half stars out of 5

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Reactions: A solid match, showcasing both The Miz and Daniel Bryan’s methodical fighting styles. While the final stretch felt a bit cheap, with The Miz hitting Bryan in the face with a foreign object for the pin, the overall match was entertaining.

Rating: 3 stars out of 5

Constable Corbin vs. Demon Balor

Reactions: This was never going to be a SummerSlam highlight. The odds were that Balor was going to pummel Corbin, and he does just that. He levels the Constable with a series of quick moves, and the match is over before you know it. Along with the Strowman/Owens match, this is one of the more forgettable of the night.

Rating: 2 stars out of 5

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

Reactions: A wild ride from start to finish. Nakamura brings his trademark energy to the match, but Hardy more than holds his own, making for some genuinely tense exchanges. While Nakamura ultimately proved to be the superior wrestler, one has to give it to Hardy for an extremely entertaining match.

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Reactions: This was one of the night’s most anticipated matches, and while it delivers the goods, it doesn’t go out of its way to be all that memorable. Bliss gets in a few hits, but once Rousey locks in, there’s no stopping her. The rest of the match is short and sweet, with the latter doing her business until she’s crowned the new champion. Like we said, solid, but not great.

Rating: 3 stars out of 5

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Reactions: The match we’ve all been waiting for. Lesnar and Reigns starts out as one would expect, with the former in control, but things go haywire when Braun Strowman attempts to cash in his Money In the Bank contract and gets pummeled by Lesnar. This gives Reigns just enough time to pounce, and by the time it was over, he had become the new universal champion.

Rating: 4 and a half stars out of 5