WWE SummerSlam: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

SummerSlam 2018 is finally here. There are several titles matches set, as well as the first ever , where the winner of both will get a shot at becoming the next champion in their respective division.

The kickoff show for SummerSlam 2018 starts at 5 p.m. EST, and the main event starts at 7 p.m. EST. We will provide live updates and highlights of each match here once the event goes live. If you want to watch SummerSlam 2018 but don’t have cable, you can learn how to do so below. In the meantime, check out our preview below.

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Winner: Seth Rollins

Highlights: Both Ziggler and Rollins were intent on drawing blood, and waste little time delivering some devastating hits. Ziggler gains the upper hand early on, knocking Rollins in the chest and eventually sending him out of the ring. He manages to nearly pin Rollins several times. The latter breaks the pin and they both get knocked outside of the ring. Rollins takes the momentum and knocks Ziggler around, and while the latter puts up an amazing fight, Rollins manages to come out the victor.

Preview

SummerSlam 2018 has plenty of exciting matches scheduled on its fight card. There are the title matches, the most notable of which is between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship. There’s also the Raw Women’s Championship between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey, which will payoff a months-long feud that dates back to Money In the Bank.

Another rivalry that will come to a head during SummerSlam 2018 is the one between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and challenger Roman Reigns. Lesnar will defend his title for the first time since April 27, and with him looking to compete in the UFC, we may see a shift in Reigns’ favor. Be sure to tune it at 7 p.m. EST to find out what happens.

In addition to these, Daniel Bryan will face his biggest singles match since making his return in April, as he faces longtime rival The Miz. Their story dates all the way back to 2010, when Bryan made his WWE debut. There’s also going to be a a major title match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, with the former defending his WWE Championship title.