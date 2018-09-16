Aaron Rodgers Fantasy: Start or Sit Today vs. Vikings for Week 2?

Aaron Rodgers is officially listed as questionable against the Vikings for Week 2, leaving fantasy owners in a predicament on whether to start or sit the Packers quarterback. Rodgers seems likely to play, and I would put him in my lineup with one caveat. Make sure to check the Packers active/inactive list along with the news before the 1 p.m. games kickoff. The only way Rodgers should not be in your lineup is if he is not going to play. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Rodgers will start today barring a last-minute setback.

“Barring a setback, Aaron Rodgers will start at QB for the #Packers on Sunday against the #Vikings, sources tell @RapSheet and me. Still dealing with swelling and soreness in his sprained knee, but improved throughout week, practiced Saturday, impressed teammates. Go time,” Pelissero tweeted.

Rodgers showed his hand a bit after the Packers comeback win over the Bears by telling NBC he would be playing against the Vikings. Since then, the Packers have been less bullish on Rodgers status as Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy noted it was no “layup” for Rodgers to start.

“This is no layup,” McCarthy told ESPN. “That’s why it’s a day-to-day situation…You’ve got two types of environments to prepare you for games — you’ve got the classroom environment, and you have obviously the practice environment. So with him in the rehab group, he’s full-bore ahead in the classroom and all the different meetings. Today’s a very heavy situational day, so that’s where his involvement is.”

Start Rodgers in Week 2, But Expectations Should Be a Bit Tempered Against the Vikings Defense

Rodgers finished Week 1 with 286 yards and three touchdowns despite missing some of the game with a knee injury. The Vikings are not a great matchup for the Packers, but there is not a bad matchup when you have Rodgers on your fantasy team. It sounds like Rodgers is all systems go.

“You hate that you’re dealing with something like this in the first week, but you feel similar to this Week 13, 14, 15, 16, 17,” Rodgers told ESPN. “If you’re fortunate to stay healthy the entire season you’re going to get banged up at some point. Obviously, I’ve dealt with foot injuries, calf injuries, hamstring, you know, lower extremities and played with it, so hopefully, I’ll be able to be back out there Sunday.”

The Packers players appear to be expecting their fearless leader to suit up today as an anonymous Packers player told ESPN that the feeling in the locker room is that Rodgers will suit up.

“The vibe feels like he’s going to try [to play],” a Packers player told ESPN.

Rodgers may not end up with a massive day against a Vikings defense that is one of the best units in the NFL. Rodgers may also not be as mobile as we are used to seeing from the Packers quarterback. While your expectations should be tempered, you are starting Rodgers unless you are in a unique circumstance where you have another top-five quarterback on your roster.

