Serena Williams Penalized by Referee Carlos Ramos

In the final of the U.S. Open, Serena Williams was penalized for a coaching warning at 30-15 during Osaka’s serve. Williams explained that her coach simply gave her a “thumbs up,” then repeatedly said “this is not fair” to Carlos Ramos, the umpire of the game.

Carlos Ramos has been an umpire for 17 years. Williams’ warning was apparently the third warning of the match, and she then called Ramos a “thief”, saying, “I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose.”

By communicating with her coach, Williams penalized a rule that prevents communication between players and coaches during game time. However, Williams maintained that male players have done “far worse” and not been penalized.

Williams Received Three Penalties During the Match

Williams first received a penalty for her coach giving her a motion during game time, which appeared to be him motioning her to move forward. She then received a second penalty for smashing her racket in the next game. She was then docked a full point for that penalty.

Williams then went up to Ramos and could be heard saying, “Every time I play here I have problems… You owe me an apology. I have never cheated in my life…You’re attacking my character. You’ll never ever be on the same court as me for the rest of your career. You owe me an apology… don’t talk to me! How dare you insinuate that I was cheating?! You stole a point from me, you’re a thief too!”

Ramos then gave Williams a game penalty. Throughout the altercation, Williams was blinking back tears. Osaka won the final shortly after.

Ramos Was Escorted Off of the Court Early

Umpire Carlos Ramos now being escorted off the court by referee Brian Earley. Normally umpires receive a gift during the trophy ceremony #USOpen — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) September 8, 2018

Though umpires usually stay for the award ceremony and receive a gift, Ramos was escorted off of the court early by referee Brian Early.

As Williams and Osaka stood at the podium, Williams could be seen reassuring Osaka, who appeared to be crying, undoubtedly not pleased with the way the match concluded.

