Clemson QB Depth Chart: Trevor Lawrence & Chase Brice Lead Shallow Group

Clemson has been hit by a lot of transfers over the last two years, leaving their quarterback depth chart a little thin. With the announcement of Kelly Bryant transferring, it leaves the Tigers’ Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice as the only two quarterbacks on the roster per the Tigers depth chart released ahead of the Syracuse matchup.

According to Rivals’ Woody Wommack, the following Clemson quarterbacks have transferred (in addition to Bryant) since Lawrence arrived at Clemson: Hunter Johnson, Zerrick Cooper and Tucker Israel. The Tigers are so thin at quarterback that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is potentially Clemson’s third-string quarterback.

During Clemson’s camp in August, Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke highly of Chase Brice prior to a starter being named.

“Chase even has been the best guy some days,” Elliott told the Post and Courier. “I’m really, really proud of him and really, really confident in him. And he’s battling. So it’s not already decided.”

Elliott also noted there were times that Elliott looked as good as Lawrence or Bryant.

“You really can’t tell the difference in our quarterbacks,” Elliott explained to the Post and Courier. “A lot of times you’ll say, ‘Look at that throw. Who was that?’ And it’s like, ‘That was Chase. That was Kelly. That was Trevor.’”

Brice is now the new Clemson backup quarterback and is a redshirt freshman. According to Rivals, Brice was a four-star recruit out of Loganville, Georgia. Brice chose Clemson over a number of top programs including Miami, Louisville, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Here’s a look at the current Clemson quarterback depth chart.

Clemson Projected Quarterback Depth Chart

PLAYER CLASS Trevor Lawrence Freshman Chase Brice Freshman (RS) Hunter Renfrow Graduate

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney admitted he was disappointed with Bryant’s decision, but also noted that another school will be getting a good quarterback. Here is part of Swinney’s comments on the transfer news per Tiger Net.

Looking forward to that, and then quickly want to address the Kelly Bryant situation. I know we’ve got a lot of people probably on here that want a comment from that, and obviously saddened and disappointed that he’s chosen to leave the team, but I really have absolutely nothing bad that I can say about Kelly Bryant. He’s one of the best young people I’ve ever been around, and even though I don’t think this is a great decision, I certainly respect it, and it doesn’t change anything that I feel for Kelly. I love him, care about him. I wish him nothing but the best, and, again, sad that he has made this decision. All I can say is another program, wherever he decides to go, is going to get a quality quarterback and a very quality young man. We appreciate everything that Kelly gave to this program while he was here. He’s a graduate, and like I said, he’s one of the best young people you could ever be around. It’s disappointing, but that’s where we are, and something he decided that he felt like was best for him, so you have to respect that. As far as the decision, it’s just — you know, as a coach, sometimes you have to make tough decisions that are in the best interest of the team, and this is one of those decisions. And I would make it all over again because I believe that it’s what’s right for our team, and I feel like Kelly would have continued to help us win and play a lot, but it’s not what he wanted to do. I certainly could have started him this week, which would have limited his options, but that’s not how we operate here. That’s not who we are.

By naming Lawrence the starter ahead of the Syracuse game, it gave Bryant the opportunity to transfer and red-shirt this season. This will allow Bryant to play next season without sitting out a year since he did not play in more than four games.

READ NEXT: Clemson’s Kelly Bryant Transfer: Arkansas Among Potential Schools in Rumors