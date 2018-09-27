NFL Teams More Open to Colin Kaepernick After Eric Reid Signing?

The Carolina Panthers had a need in their secondary, so they chose to sign former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid. As most know, the signing means more than just a team filling a need. Reid was one player who kneeled with quarterback Colin Kaepernick previously and was seemingly unable to find a job to this point.

But with the Panthers opting to make the move and add a player who didn’t receive a look for other NFL franchises, could it open the door for Kaepernick’s return to the NFL?

That may actually depend on how the reaction to Carolina’s decision on Reid plays out. In an interesting point from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the need at quarterback for many teams, paired with positive, or at least neutral reaction to Reid, could bode well for Kaepernick.

It’s a fair question, since it’s possible that Carolina’s decision to proceed — and the public reaction to it — could give a team that needs help at the quarterback position confidence that, if Kaepernick is signed, the fans won’t rush for the exits, the sponsors won’t abandon the team en masse, and the TV ratings won’t plummet.

There’s no question that Kaepernick is a better quarterback than many backups across the league, even more than a year removed from his last NFL action.

The Case For Colin Kaepernick

The hot-button topic after 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury, was whether or not the team would consider Kaepernick. Unfortunately, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week there had been no discussion about potentially bringing the signal-caller back.

As Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area revealed, Shanahan did state the 49ers had discussed it last year and that Kaepernick wasn’t the right style of quarterback.

Kyle Shanahan said there has not been any discussion about bringing in Colin Kaepernick. Shanahan said that discussion was held last year, and he determined Kaepernick was not the style of QB he wanted for the offense. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 24, 2018

What stands out a bit there is that Shanahan stated they did discuss the idea of Kaepernick last season. With the topic at least being brought up previously, and the potential of C.J. Beathard struggling while replacing Garoppolo, this has to remain a conversation.

The 49ers aren’t the only team who could use Kaepernick either, and not strictly as a starter. Jon Gruden decided to play musical chairs with his backup quarterback at the end of this offseason. The Oakland Raiders parted ways with both EJ Manuel and Connor Cook and proceeded to trade for former Cincinnati Bengals/Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron.

We know Gruden has no issue with signing players who have plenty of attention surrounding them for whatever reason, so maybe Reid’s signing will be the push he and Mark Davis need.

READ NEXT: Twitter Reacts to Panthers Signing NFL Free Agent Eric Reid