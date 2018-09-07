Former NFL Player Joseph Randle Arrested for Rape

According to jail records, former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been arrested for rape in Kansas.

The Sedgwick County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office jail records show Randle, 26, was booked at around 3:45 a.m. on charges of probation violation and rape. No bond amount is listed.

Randle has had a number of run-ins with the law.

Randal was arrested half a dozen times in while playing for the Cowboys including charges from shoplifting underwear to alleged violent acts like attempting to run people over with his car to battery and making a criminal threat toward a law enforcement officer. He also was cited for possession of weed in 2015 and had a protective order filed against him by he mother of his two kids.

The pot charges were dropped. He wasn’t charged with domestic violence even though his girlfriend said he threatened her friend with a gun.

When arrested Friday, he was still on probation for the February 2016 incident where he attempted to mow people down after a party where he became unhinged and was charged with battery.

Randle was a Dallas running back in 2015-2016 season.

The Wichita native was being held at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

This is a developing story.