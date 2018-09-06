Millions Up for Grabs in DraftKings’ Week 1 NFL Contests

The NFL season kicks off tonight, and Heavy’s partners at DraftKings are celebrating with a menu of new contests. First up: A new $2.5 million “showdown” contest tied to the season opener between the Eagles and Falcons. The contest, called the Kickoff Thursday Millionaire, is $10 to enter if you already have an account. If you don’t already have an account, the contest is free to enter if you sign up and deposit $5 or more. You can sign up and enter the contest here.

Here’s a rundown of major contests available at DraftKings:

Kickoff Thursday Millionaire

The Kickoff Thursday Millionaire is the biggest of a handful of contests using the “showdown” format, which DraftKings is utilizing for contests tied to a single game. The top 62,500 contestants in the Thursday Millionaire contest will earn cash prizes, with the winner earning $1 million. Heavy contributor Jeff Smith has a helpful guide to how the format works, along with some lineup advice.

The basics: You’ll draft a lineup of six players and be given a salary cap of $50,000. All six of those players are “flex” spots, meaning you don’t have to worry about filling specific positions. In addition: You’ll designate one player as a “captain.” You’ll have to pay 1.5 times the player’s salary to acquire him. But you’ll earn 1.5 times the points that he earns, making his performance exceptionally important to your entry’s fate.

The contest starts at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, when the Falcons-Eagles game kicks off. You can sign up and play here.

Team Pick ‘Em Contest

This is a first-of-its-kind contest at DraftKings. It’s as simple as can be: You pick the winner of each game Sunday and Monday straight-up. That’s it. No lineups, and no point spreads. The contest starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, when the first batch of games will be under way. It includes both games on Monday night. The contest is free to enter. You can enter here. The winners of the contest will split $300,000. (It’s very likely there will be a tie for first in the contest. In the event that one single entry is alone in first place, the player with that entry will get all $300,000.)

Sunday Millionaire

The Sunday Millionaire is a DraftKings mainstay. The prize pool of $5 million is the biggest the company offers. The top finisher will earn $1 million. The Sunday Millionaire is in the “classic” format. You’ll draft a team of nine players and be given a $50,000 salary cap. The roster consists of a quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a defense, and a “flex” spot. It’s $20 to enter. You can enter here.

Disclosure: Heavy has an affiliate relationship with DraftKings, and may earn revenue when visitors click on links on the site.