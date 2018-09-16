Abby Manning, Eli’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eli Manning’s wife, Abby (Mcgrew) Manning, is his college sweetheart from his time at Ole Miss. While remaining active in the couple’s philanthropic endeavors, Abby prefers to remain out of the spotlight as much as a possible. The couple is proud parents of three daughters: Ava, Caroline and Lucy.

After the birth of their oldest daughter Ava, Eli spoke about the experience of being a father compared to his time as Giants quarterback.

“Both are very exciting,” Eli noted to Parents.com. “In terms of the Super Bowl, I know what to expect. With parenting, this has been a brand-new experience. It’s life-changing. Every day you learn something new. I was very nervous, but ultimately I’m very happy and I’m overwhelmed by all the love I have for my little girl.”

According to Architectural Digest, the couple recently sold their waterfront home in Hoboken, New Jersey for a city-record of $3.55 million. The couple now lives in Summit, New Jersey. They also purchased an $8.5 million house located in the Hamptons town of Quogue.

1. Eli & Abby Have 3 Children: Ava, Caroline & Lucy

When he is not on the football field, Eli stays busy helping raise the couple’s three daughters. Eli admits to not only discussing football with his brother, Peyton Manning but also talks about parenting.

“Peyton and I are very close and we have always been close,” Eli told Parents.com. “When we talk every week, we always talk about our kids. We also talk about the activities the kids are doing or what new walker or toy we got them. We exchange advice and talk about what cartoons, food, snacks, or treats that the kids like.”

2. Abby Graduated From Ole Miss With a Degree in Family & Consumer Sciences

Abby met Eli while the two were attending Ole Miss. My New Orleans detailed the timeline of their courtship.

The couple met in the spring of 2002 at the University of Mississippi while he was a junior and she was a freshman. The two dated through the spring semester and became an official couple the following fall as Eli began the 2002-’03 football season as quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Abby went on to work in the fashion industry. According to ABC News, Abby worked for designer Pamela Roland as an account executive.

3. The Couple Donated $1 Million to the Ole Miss Foundation’s Campaign for Children’s Healthcare

Eli and Abby are both active in giving back to the communities where they have ties. Ole Miss announced in a press release that the couple had donated $1 million to the Children of Mississippi campaign and were named honorary chairs.

“Every mother wants her children to have what they need, and when they need medical care, they want that care to be compassionate and to be available nearby,” Abby said in the press release. “This is why Children’s of Mississippi means so much to our family.”

Eli added that the couple has three children which impact their decision to give back, especially for causes that help kids in need.

“Abby and I are the parents of three precious daughters, so we know that the health of your children means everything,” Eli noted in the announcement. “We want every family to have the best quality care for their children close to home. That’s why we opened the Eli Manning Children’s Clinics at Batson Children’s Hospital, and that’s why we made this commitment to the future of pediatric care at UMMC.”

The couple is also active in several other charities, including March of Dimes.

4. Eli’s Mother, Olivia, Passed on Her Hobby of Antiquing to Her Son & Abby

When you see Eli on the football field, you may not think of someone who spends his weekends antiquing, but it is a hobby his mother, Olivia Manning, passed on. According to The New York Times, Eli decorated his college apartment at Ole Miss with antique pieces and now enjoys the hobby with Abby. Eli admits initially he was forced to go with his mother as a child, but started to enjoy it as he got older.

“The first couple of times it wasn’t because I wanted to,” Eli noted to The New York Times. “It was just because she wanted to go shopping and there was nobody to watch me, so I had to tag along. But after I went a couple of times, I started to enjoy it.”

Eli has brought Abby into the antiquing hobby, something Eli’s father, Archie Manning, noted he gets from his mother.

“Some of Eli’s interests favor Olivia’s more than others,” Archie explained to The New York Times. “I’ve always felt my wife had class and a lot more culture than I do, and I’ve seen that rub off on Eli.”

5. The Couple Had a Destination Wedding in Mexico in 2008

Eli and Abby are both from the South, but opted to pick a new location for their wedding. On April 19, 2008, the couple got married in Los Cabos, Mexico as part of a destination wedding. The couple was visiting Abby’s family in Nashville in 2007 when Eli decided to propose.

According to My New Orleans, the couple threw a party welcoming their guests a few days before the wedding. It featured a Mexican dinner, cigar rollers and a mariachi band.

For the wedding reception, Eli had a chocolate cake that was a replica Super Bowl ring. The wedding was just a few months removed from the Giants 2008 Super Bowl run. Here’s how My New Orleans described the wedding.

On Saturday evening, Abby walked down the aisle in a Monique Lhullier creation. The dress was made of intricate lace, with a simple sweetheart neckline and satin sash at the waist, dangling down the subtle lace train. She carried a mixed white bouquet of roses, orchids, tulips and lilies of the valley. Her bridesmaids carried mixed green bouquets of orchids and roses and wore champagne-colored satin tea-length gowns by Badgley Mischka. The groomsmen, including the groom’s brothers, Peyton and Cooper Manning, opted for a more casual look, with white linen shirts under crisp tan suits.

