Jameis Winston Fantasy Impact: Buccaneers QB Replaces Ryan Fitzpatrick

It seems we’ve now come to the end of the Fitzmagic era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the team fell into a 38-3 hole against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, the Buccaneers opted to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick with Jameis Winston.

With Winston back for his first action after a three-game suspension, he enters a game that was largely out of hand already. But still, it’s an opportunity for him to regain his starting job, and rebuild some of the hype that was surrounding him ahead of this season.

While Winston completed 5-of-6 passes right out of the gate, his lone incompletion was an interception, so that’s obviously less than ideal. Even still, the Buccaneers invested the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft on Winston, so it’s likely he’ll get a real opportunity to start again moving forward.

But is Winston worth an add in fantasy football? It’s tough to gauge, but he’s certainly in consideration.

Should You Add Jameis Winston in Fantasy Football?

In short, it depends on how the rest of Sunday goes. Even beyond the actual game itself, if head coach Dirk Koetter names Winston as the Buccaneers’ starter moving forward, then Winston is worth considering in 12 and 14-team leagues.

Entering the season, Winston was an intriguing late-round fantasy target as a QB2. Although he played in just 13 games last season, the Buccaneers quarterback increased his completion percentage and quarterback rating. It’s tough to gauge yardage, touchdowns, and interceptions in fewer games, but Winston has plenty of upside.

Along with these factors, having weapons like Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard, Chris Godwin, and Cameron Brate should add a bit of fantasy appeal. I’d add Winston as an expected No. 2 quarterback behind your current starter unless you had Jimmy Garoppolo previously and are still searching for a longterm replacement.

