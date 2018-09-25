Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 4 Predictions

For the past several weeks of my fantasy football start/sit predictions, I have done my best to calm worried fantasy owners whose team has not performed up to expectations. If your team is still underperforming heading into Week 4, it might be time to hit the gas pedal by shaking up your roster.

If you are 1-2 or 0-3, it is not a time to panic, but you would be wise to explore your waiver wire and trade options to improve your team. The other key to turning things around is making the correct lineup decisions. Hopefully, we are navigating the muddy fantasy waters together, and your team is off to a hot start. As we mentioned last week, a helpful exercise when you are setting your lineup is to target games where there should be a lot of scoring. This is also a solid strategy for those you that also play on DraftKings or FanDuel.

Based on the Vegas over-under numbers, here are a few games that are expected to be full of fantasy starts for Week 4. The Falcons host the Bengals, and Vegas is expecting over 50 points in the game. Falcons players are going to be must-starts more weeks than not based on their banged-up defense. Atlanta is going to try to outscore teams given the attrition their defense has suffered. This week, they face a Bengals defense that is giving up a lot of points.

As an aside, be sure to pick up Calvin Ridley if he is available on your waiver wire. These last two weeks are not a fluke, as he is one of the few rookie wide receivers that should be fantasy relevant for the whole season.

The Saints offense appears to be back to its old form. If you selected Drew Brees as your quarterback, you are a happy fantasy owner. The Saints-Giants game is another fantasy-friendly matchup. The two primetime games are also expected to be shootouts. The Steelers take on the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, and both offenses have started strong. Finally, Patrick Mahomes looks to finish his hot streak on Monday Night Football against the Broncos. It is not an ideal matchup against the Denver defense, but the Chiefs offense has been matchup proof through the first month of the season.

One word of wisdom, we are getting to a time in the fantasy season where it is okay to bench players you used an early draft pick on. If David Johnson is on your team, it is logical to bench him for a running back who is performing better this season. The same can be said for other "studs" who have performed more like duds so far in 2018. There is still time for these players to turn things around and can be inserted back into your lineup at that time.

Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out on Twitter with your fantasy questions. It is great interacting each week. As always, keep sending your questions my way @JonDAdams. We do our best to highlight the most stressful lineup decisions each week but are unable to get to every player. Twitter is a great way for us to discuss your particular team.

Click the next arrow to see my fantasy football predictions for Week 4 with the latest edition of Start/Sit.