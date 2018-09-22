WATCH: Gervinho Dribble Goal From Inside His Own Half

Look away Arsenal fans. Gervinho scored an amazing goal after a dribble from inside his own half in Parma’s game with Cagliari. The goal was first flagged on Twitter by journalist James Horncastle who wrote, “Holy hell – Gervinho has just done his version of George Weah’s goal against Hellas Verona. Dribble from his own half.” While Parma’s official Twitter account wrote, “48′ OH MYYYYY!!! THAT IS ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGEOUS!!!! #Gervinho literally ran the length of the pitch, putting defenders on their backsides before finishing via the inside of the post! WHAT A GOAL!!!!! 😍😍😍”

This is the goal that it has been lovingly compared, Liberian President George Weah’s epic run against Verona for Milan in 1996:

In 2018, 22 years on, Milan striker Marco Simeone described the goal for the team’s official website saying, “I saw that goal from the bench, and I enjoyed it even more. I was on the bench when at the 87th minute George scored because when we were leading 2-1 Tabarez decided to bring on Eranio for me. I kept saying to myself: I don’t believe it, he’s doing it, I don’t believe it, he’s actually doing it, he’s done it. That night – Marco says – George was happy. However, he was also worried about this Tabarez new era. He was worried the team would follow his idea of football instead of the one Capello had.” Milan went on to win the game 4-1.

Gervinho, once of Arsenal and Roma, joined Parma in Serie A in August 2018, making his debut in the team’s 1-0 loss to SPAL on August 26. Prior to that, the Ivory Coast player had been playing in China with Hebei China Fortune. Including the Cagliari goal, Gervinho has scored two goals in four games for his new club.

