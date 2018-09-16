Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Rocks Daisy Dukes in Jacksonville

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is in Jacksonville, Florida, for Sunday’s Patriots game against the Jaguars. Kostek has been hanging out with some fans, tailgating before the game.

Kostek has been posting photos and videos of her time on her Instagram story throughout the day. The blonde model appeared to be having a great time, as she mixed and mingled with fans from both teams. At one point, a younger fan showed Kostek her dance moves — something that Kostek really seemed to love. In another video, Kostek was hanging out with two Jacksonville fans. One of the girls looked at Kostek and called her a “queen,” clearly making Kostek’s day.

Kostek traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, with the New England Patriots on Saturday. She posted on Instagram about being able to wear team sweats on the plane — which was a total win. After spending the night in the city (and posting on Instagram about trying to get on a party boat), Kostek showed up at TIAA Bank Field ready to pre-game. Wearing a pair of denim daisy duke shorts and a black and white Gronk jersey, Kostek has been living her best life ahead of today’s 4:25 p.m. Eastern kick off.

She posed for the following photo with a fan, showing off her toned legs and her Patriots pride.

Kostek just posted the following photo on her Instagram story after finding a group of Pats fans to hang out with. She jumped right in the middle, crouching down and throwing the peace sign toward the camera. You can check that out in the screenshot below.

Kostek often attends Patriots games at home but doesn’t always travel with the team. She seems to be really embracing that WAG lifestyle, as evidenced by the following photo that she posted last night.

Kostek has been dating Gronkowski on and off for a couple of years now. The two seem to have rekindled their romance over the past several months, and things appear to be going really well.

READ NEXT: Camille Kostek Shows Off Her Dance Moves in St. Thomas