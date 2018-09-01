Bruce Irvin Responds to Khalil Mack Trade with NSFW Tweet

There has been no bigger advocate pushing the Oakland Raiders to get a Khalil Mack contract extension done than teammate Bruce Irvin. The talented defender even took to Twitter after Aaron Donald received his extension from the Los Angeles Rams to state it was Mack’s “turn now.”

So after ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that the Raiders were trading Mack to the Chicago Bears, it’s not surprising Irvin was a bit shocked. And the 30-year-old defensive end didn’t hold back on letting his feelings be known in a NSFW tweet.

No fucking way — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018

The Raiders’ starting defender followed up that tweet with another shortly after, which wasn’t nearly as strong and pointed to his focus on moving forward.

What a shock. Now move on and win.. time to beat the Rams!! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018

Irvin hasn’t held back his feelings on Mack’s holdout, even going on the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year’s Live Instagram to tell Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie to pay up. As transcribed in a story by the Fresno Bee’s Anthony Galaviz:

“They need to pay (him),” Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin said on Live Instagram on Mack’s account on Saturday. “Hey Reggie, pay (him).”

The former Seattle Seahawks defender is entering his third season with the Raiders. Over the span of the last two years, Irvin has tallied 115 combined tackles, 15 for loss, 15 sacks and 10 forced fumbles. New defensive coordinator Paul Guenther opted to move the 30-year-old to defensive end this offseason, which was expected to place him in a starting role opposite Mack.

Unfortunately, Irvin will no longer have the opportunity to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks with Mack from his new position.