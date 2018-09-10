LOOK: Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Shows off Space Jam Tattoo

The Los Angeles Lakers roster this coming NBA season is set to feature quite a few new faces. But one returning name fans are excited to see is second-year scorer Kyle Kuzma. And apparently, with the new season nearly here, it was time for the Lakers forward to add a new tattoo to his collection. His choice? Ink that shows love to the famous movie Space Jam, with a bit of a twist.

The tattoo was first revealed by tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco and posted by Bleacher Report:

Kuzma already has quite a few tattoos, but this one is certainly unique. The idea comes from one scene in the popular movie which featured Michael Jordan as the main character. It shows the Tune Squad in the locker room during their big game when Bugs Bunny brings out Jordan’s “secret stuff.”

Kuzma tied for the team lead by averaging 16.1 points last season, as well as 6.3 rebounds over 31.2 minutes per game. It’s unknown exactly what role the second-year player will take on this season with LeBron James signing with the Lakers this offseason. Regardless, he should remain one of the go-to offensive weapons behind James.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Rajon Rondo, New-Look Lakers Roster Puts in Work