WATCH: Rajon Rondo, New-Look Lakers Roster Puts in Work

While we’re currently approaching the end of the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers just gave their fans something to help add even more excitement ahead of the opener. The Lakers roster features a plethora of new faces, including Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and of course, LeBron James.

On Friday, the team dropped a video of a few of the new players, and some members from last year’s squad putting in on-court work. While LeBron was unfortunately not on the floor, seeing Rondo and Stephenson in purple and gold is pretty strange.

We were able to see a fair amount of Rondo in this, but Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma were the focal points. Both young players, along with Lonzo Ball who’s currently rehabbing after knee surgery, will be key pieces next to James this coming season.

Last season, Ingram and Kuzma (along with Julius Randle) tied for the team-high in points per game with 16.1. It’s unknown exactly how the starting lineup for the Lakers will look, but it’s likely either Kuzma and Ball/Rondo will be coming off the bench, creating an impressive core for their second unit.

