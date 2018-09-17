Report: Kevin Durant Planning Move to Join LeBron James With Lakers

If the 2018 NBA offseason wasn’t enough fun for fans, then 2019 should feature plenty of wild headlines, including a potential Kevin Durant move. While the Golden State Warriors star is obviously happy with his current team, there are rumblings that he has his sights set on teaming up with LeBron James.

As Brandon Robinson of the Scoop B Radio podcast revealed, Durant is planning a move to join James with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

It’s certainly an eye-opening report, and with Durant signing a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors, he still has the option to opt out ahead of the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac. James’ decision to join the Lakers this offseason wasn’t all that surprising, but it was somewhat expected the team would add another superstar to play alongside him.

That didn’t wind up happening this offseason, but if these reports prove true, then Magic Johnson and company have their sights set on pushing to land one of the best in the league. James and Durant have been linked before, but mostly due to their friendship. Back in 2011, the duo collaborated on a rap song which just recently leaked.

Lakers’ Future Outlook

James signed a four-year, $153-plus million deal with the Lakers, via Spotrac, which features a player option for the 2021-22 season. At the very least, if Durant were to sign with the team next offseason, it would leave them a minimum of two years to play together.

Beyond this coming NBA season, though, the Lakers have just eight players under contract, including three current rookies. Even entering 2019 free agency with a plethora of roster spots to fill, the roster would still include Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart from their current core, along with James.

Adding Durant to that mix would be nothing short of spectacular. It’s all rumors at this point and obviously, a lot can change, but Warriors fans can’t love the idea of this potential outcome.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Rips Browns K Zane Gonzalez After Brutal Game