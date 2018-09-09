Athletes React to News of News of Mac Miller’s Death

Mac Miller

Getty Athletes react to the news of Mac Miller's death.

Terrible news came to light Friday that rapper Mac Miller had passed away from an apparent drug overdose. There was an overwhelming amount of heartfelt reactions that poured in from celebrities, fans, athletes and many others.

Miller’s death was first reported by TMZ, who revealed the 26-year-old had trouble with substance abuse previously.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions which came on social media from athletes across the sports world.

Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns

TMZ reported Towns, who was a close friend of Miller’s, went to the rapper’s house Friday afternoon following the news.

Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Le’Veon Bell

Former NFL Cornerback Darrelle Revis

View this post on Instagram

My heart just dropped when I heard the news about my brother Mac Miller. Our last conversation we had I told you I would come to one of your shows but I never mentioned which one because it was going to be a surprise. 9 years ago I saw a young man with a gift that would change the world with his voice. I saw a young man who was talented as anybody in the rap game and he was 17 years of age at the time. I remember rushing back home in the off-season to spend time in the studio to be around a creative genius. You inspired so many people across the world as an MC from the 412 and one thing I can say is I was here to watch you become a Legend from the very start of your career. To the rap game and to the City of Pittsburgh we truly lost a great one but his music will live on forever. Rest In Peace! #kids #longlivemacmiller

A post shared by Darrelle Revis (@darrellerevis) on

Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey

Chicago Bulls Forward Jabari Parker

Washington Wizards Guard Bradley Beal

Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Marcus Stroman

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman

Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker

Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Jay Ajayi

Portland Trail Blazers Guard CJ McCollum

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Golden Tate

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Cole Beasley

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Christian Kirk

  • Published
Anonymous

