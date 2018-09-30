NFL Odds: Week 4 Betting Lines & Trends

Four quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft: Baker Mayfield by the Cleveland Browns, Sam Darnold by the New York Jets, Josh Allen by the Buffalo Bills, and Josh Rosen by the Arizona Cardinals.

Darnold has started every game for the Jets, and Allen the past two for the Bills. Mayfield came on in relief last Thursday and led a Browns comeback victory over Darnold’s Jets to end Cleveland’s 19-game winless streak.

On Sunday in Oakland, Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman winner, will make his first start and look to snap the Browns’ 22-game road losing streak. They are 3-point underdogs on the NFL Week 4 odds, however, at the 0-3 Oakland Raiders. They have lost seven in a row. Cleveland has covered seven of the past nine in this series.

Rosen also came on in relief in Week 3 but couldn’t lead the Cardinals to a come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bears. Rosen will make his first NFL start in Week 4 with winless Arizona as a 3-point home underdog to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals have failed to cover their past eight at home against NFC West foes.

The only other winless team in the NFL is the Houston Texans, and they are 1-point underdogs at the Indianapolis Colts. Indy has won 14 of the past 16 in the series, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. Should the Colts make it 15 of 17, then the Texans might have a new head coach by Monday as Bill O’Brien is on the hottest seat in the NFL.

Last Sunday, the Bills traveled to a very good NFC North team, the Minnesota Vikings, and stunned everyone with a 27-6 victory as 17-point underdogs – the biggest point spread upset in the NFL since 1995. This Sunday, the Bills are at another good NFC North team, the Green Bay Packers, and are 9.5-point underdogs. Can Allen do the improbable again? The Bills are 3-7 ATS in their past 10 as an underdog overall.

The Miami Dolphins, one of three unbeaten teams entering Week 4, are looking for their first 4-0 start since 1995 and could already take a commanding lead in the AFC East with a victory at the New England Patriots. The Pats are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2002 and are 7-point home favorites. New England has won its past nine at home in the series and covered the previous six.

