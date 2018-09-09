Panthers TE Greg Olsen Injury Update: Week 1 Fantasy Football Impact

The Carolina Panthers gave fantasy football owners a bit of a scare during the latter part of the week. After word came out that tight end Greg Olsen was dealing with some type of back injury, it put his Week 1 status somewhat in question. Fortunately, it never seemed to be overly serious, and the final proof of that came just ahead of game time.

As Max Henson of the team’s official website revealed, Olsen is active for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

With Olsen looking like he’s set to go for Week 1, he’s in an interesting spot from a fantasy perspective. Last season, the Cowboys were certainly mediocre against tight ends, allowing 77 receptions for 767 yards and six touchdowns throughout the season. But with Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith both healthy, it may not be easy sledding for the veteran pass-catcher.

On the flipside, Olsen has proven to be one of Cam Newton’s favorite and most reliable targets. He’ll surely get plenty of targets in this game, but is coming off a season in which he totaled just 17 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown over seven games. A bounce-back season could certainly be on the horizon for the 33-year-old offensive weapon.

READ NEXT: Leonard Fournette Injury: Fantasy Impact After Jaguars RB Limps off