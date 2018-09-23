WATCH: Broncos Phillip Lindsay Ejected for Throwing a Punch

Denver Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens for throwing multiple punches during a scuffle with Ravens players in a pile after a play.

The ejection came with about 2:30 left in the first half on a second down play. Broncos quarterback Case Keenum fumbled the football on a play action pass after taking a hit from Terrell Suggs. Several Ravens and Broncos players, including Lindsay, then piled on top of the ball to recover it. After diving into the scuffle, Lindsay threw several punches in the pile while on his side.

You can watch the video of what led to the ejection below:

.@Broncos Phillip Lindsay was ejected for throwing several punches in the pile. #DENvsBLT pic.twitter.com/XLx1BM7zci — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 23, 2018

Lindsay, a Denver native who played college football at the University of Colorado, has been an early-season bright spot for the Broncos. He entered Sunday’s game with 178 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards, along with a receiving touchdown while splitting time in the backfield with fellow rookie Royce Freeman and veteran Devontae Booker. Freeman and Booker should see an increase in carries and receptions in the game against the Ravens with Lindsay in the locker room.

The 24-year-old Lindsay was an undrafted free agent signing by the Broncos. While at Colorado, Lindsay set records for yards from scrimmage, with 4,683, and all-purpose yards, with 5,760. Before college, Lindsay was a standout player at South High School in Denver.

Lindsay could be suspended or fined in addition to the ejection. The Broncos will the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 in a key AFC West matchup.

