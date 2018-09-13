Marquette King Trolls Jon Gruden Hard Ahead of Raiders-Broncos Game

Denver Broncos punter Marquette King was given the boot by his former team, the Oakland Raiders, in somewhat of an ugly breakup. Now, the two teams will meet in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season. And based on King’s comments, it’s apparent he isn’t exactly thrilled with how Jon Gruden and his former team handled the situation.

On Thursday, the All-Pro punter threw shade (again) at Gruden. This time, he opted to do so by trolling the Raiders coach with a unique approach, as Mike Klis of 9News revealed (h/t Zack Kelberman of 247Sports).

When asked about Gruden specifically, King’s answer was the definition of a nonanswer.

“Who’s that?” King said to Mike Klis of 9News. “I don’t know who you’re talking about.”

While King obviously has some issues with the way the Raiders and specifically Gruden handled his departure, he’s pulling no punches in making his feelings known. This also wasn’t the first time the Broncos punter has spoken about the Raiders and/or the coach this offseason.

Marquette King’s Other Comments and Posts on the Raiders

After the Raiders chose to trade Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, King took to social media to send an indirect message to his former team. As you can probably guess, it had to do with the fact that the Raiders weren’t loyal to Mack (or him, one can assume).

Even prior to this instance, King made his feelings on the Raiders known after he signed with the Broncos. Apparently, the punter was still in Oakland, so he posted a video on social media of himself running past the Raiders’ team headquarters, opting to stop and do his infamous pony dance.

While the situation between the two sides remains ugly and somewhat uncomfortable, it gets even worse when considering the rumors around King’s release. Not only did the duo not even meet before the decision was made, but Bill Williamson of Raiders Snake Pit revealed the decision was apparently a “message” from Gruden.

It’ll be interesting to see if King has anything up his sleeve when the two teams meet this weekend.

