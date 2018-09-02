Marquette King Seemingly Throws Shade at Raiders, Jon Gruden

Things with the Oakland Raiders and former punter Marquette King didn’t exactly end on good terms. Jon Gruden and company opted to release King before they even had a chance to meet, which the punter was seemingly not a big fan of.

And after the Raiders chose to trade Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, King took to social media to throw a bit of shade at his former team.

This isn’t the first time King has used social media as a way to troll his former team. Earlier this offseason he posted a video of himself in front of the Raiders’ team headquarters doing his infamous pony dance.

The Raiders’ decision to release the All-Pro punter was somewhat head-scratching, but as Bill Williamson of Raiders Snake Pit revealed, it was apparently a “message” from Gruden. It seems King had a message to send back to his former team.

Time will tell who gets the last laugh, but on paper, Oakland’s deal for Mack doesn’t seem great. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter first revealed, the Raiders did receive two first-round picks, as well as third and sixth-round selections. In turn, though, they gave up Mack, a second-rounder, and a conditional fifth-round pick.