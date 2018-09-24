LOOK: Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch’s Mom Sends Message to Khalil Mack

Sometimes, you just have to be completely honest with yourself about a painful situation. When it comes to the Oakland Raiders and their decision to trade star pass-rusher, Khalil Mack, that’s exactly what running back Marshawn Lynch’s mother has chosen to do. And much of the team’s fanbase is right there in agreeance with her.

After the Raiders dropped to 0-3 by giving up another fourth-quarter lead, Lynch’s mom tweeted a message to Mack.

MACK WE NEED YOU 😂😂😂😂 — Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) September 24, 2018

After the way things have started, specifically for Oakland’s pass-rush, it’s easy to understand where the feelings Lynch’s mother is feeling comes from. Through three games, the Raiders have just three sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception, while Mack alone has four sacks, three forced fumbles one fumble recovery and one interception.

This also isn’t the first time Lynch’s mom has taken to social media to vent her feelings on the Raiders. During the Week 3 loss to the Dolphins, she tweeted for the team to keep running the ball during the first half.

Raiders’ Struggles Without Mack

There’s no denying that the Raiders pass-rush has left much to be desired to this point. While the team hasn’t been terrible as a unit defensively, they’ve still allowed an average of 27 points per game. Most importantly, through the 0-3 start, they’ve been outscored 37-3 in the fourth quarter of games.

Something has to give from a pass-rush standpoint, as the Raiders have just three sacks and have allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw for five touchdowns thus far.

