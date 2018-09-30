WATCH: Raiders’ Martavis Bryant Has Worst Drop of Season on 53-Yard Pass

When the Oakland Raiders opted to release wide receiver Martavis Bryant earlier this offseason, it seemed to be a head-scratching move. But after one play we witnessed in Week 4, the decision makes a bit more sense. Eventually, the Raiders re-signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout, but right about now, some fans are likely wishing they hadn’t.

Bryant managed to get behind the Cleveland Browns secondary and Derek Carr hit him for what would have been an electrifying 53-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, Bryant couldn’t hold the ball and it resulted in a moment already being labeled as the worst drop of the 2018 NFL season.

This was painful to watch, and to this point, Bryant’s return to the Raiders hasn’t featured much worth talking about. In two games he’s caught six passes for 60 yards and off-field concerns are still looming as well. Reports have already pointed to Bryant looking at an NFL suspension, as Sports IIlustrated detailed.

The talented yet frustrating wide receiver has previously been suspended for an entire year due to violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. Over 36 career games, he’s totaled 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 15.7 yards per reception.

